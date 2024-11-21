2027: ACF suspends chairman over unauthorized comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its national chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, for allegedly over flogging the issue of 2027 presidency during his remarks at the National Executive Council’s meeting of the Forum on Wednesday.

In a letter of suspension read to newsmen by the Secretary General of ACF, Murtala Aliyu, it was stated that, “The attention of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to widely reported statements credited to Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, Chairman, ACF National Executive Committee (NEC), which were made during the meeting of the NEC, held on Wednesday, November, 2024, at ACF Headquarters, Kaduna.

“In particular, Mr. Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027.The statements were made by the NEC Chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr. Osuman’s personal opinion only.”

The letter therefore stated, “ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.

“A Committee has been constituted for further investigations,” the.statement added.