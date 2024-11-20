Vatican State Ambassador extols Gov Mbah’s values in promoting humanity

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria who doubles as Ambassador of the Vatican State, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty has lauded Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State over the values and faith he embodied for the society.

Archbishop Crotty gave this commendation Tuesday when he paid the governor a courtesy visit in his office in Enugu.

Noting that he was in Enugu for the centenary celebration of the Bigard Memorial Seminary, the Apostolic Nuncio expressed delight over the impact the institution had made in the formation of young priests.

He highlighted that Bigard Seminary had produced thousands of archbishops, bishops and priests who continue to propagate the Catholic values not only in Nigeria, but also across the world.

“This achievement is a sign of the great role Nigeria is playing in the universal church. Many of them are from Enugu, and are serving in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.

While conveying the Pope’s appreciation to the governor for his support for the church, Archbishop Crotty, an Irish, recalled the historic relationship between the people of Nigeria, saying they were united by faith.

Reacting, Governor Mbah applauded the value system of the Catholic Church, saying such uncommon values had been guiding his work ethics and decisions for the benefit of the society.

“Our horizon is formed by the institution of the Catholic Church and the value system which makes our state outstanding.

“Catholicism forged my rugged values and that has helped me in life,” the governor said.

According to him, the role the church plays in molding young people has made the state to stand out in terms of moral standard and respect for the values of the society.

The governor, who took the Apostolic Nuncio and his entourage on sight-seeing of some of the innovative structures such as the digital museum, digital artworks, and the Experiential Centre, added that Enugu had been playing consequential roles in the economic, social and administrative history of Nigeria.

He further congratulated the Church for the remarkable achievements of the Bigard Memorial Seminary, describing them as milestones.