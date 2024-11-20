Terrorists kill 20 soldiers in attack on military camp in Borno

.As Zulum commiserates with military

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri with agency report

A Nigerian military camp was reportedly subjected to a major attack by Islamic State fighters in Borno state, resulting in deaths and significant material losses.

Military sources told Channels Television that Islamic State fighters attacked the Nigerian Army camp in the town of Kareto in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno state on Saturday with various weapons.

Although there is no official confirmation of the casualty figures at the time of filing this report, sources said no fewer than 20 soldiers were killed.

The sources who pleaded anonymity added that the violent clashes erupted between the fighters and the soldiers, including a suicide bombing with a car bomb.

They explained that the attack led to the destruction of a military vehicle and the escape of some soldiers.

They said that the fighters took control of the camp and burned it, including 14 vehicles.

The sources added that the fighters seized four four-wheel drive vehicles and a quantity of weapons, including heavy machine guns, before withdrawing to their positions.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has commiserated with the military over the death of soldiers in Kareto.

A release signed by the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, Governor Zulum said the attack reminds one the state of the callousness of the deadly Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement reads: “Kareto Attack : Borno Stands with the Armed Forces – Gov Zulum

.Borno commiserates with the armed forces, families of victims

“Following the attack on Kareto town in Mobbar LGA of Borno State on 16 November 2024, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State.

Gov Zulum also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims: “On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots.

‘May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.”

Gov Zulum noted that the Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno.

Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations.

Gov Zulum noted that the attack on Kareto will not deter the government from carrying out its constitutional duty of providing the dividends of democracy to the people in collaboration with federal agencies.

Gov Zulum thanked the armed forces and security agencies for standing in harm’s way in order to secure our territory and way of life.

“We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for all they have been doing to safeguard lives and property in our state. Kareto attack was a painful reminder of the heinous desperation of the adversary to torpedo our modest achievement and cause panic in our communities.

“I call on our good people to stand firm, not to waver, and to support the armed forces as they work daily to confront our collective threats” noted Gov Zulum.”

He reiterated the resolve of the Borno State Government to continue to work closely with the armed forces to secure our country and provide development:

“Be rest assured that the Borno State Government, under my watch, will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and Peacebuidling programmes,” he stated

