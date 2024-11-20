SeerBit Takes Goal to Impact One Billion Lives to DevFest Lagos 2024

SeerBit, Africa’s most trusted payment solutions provider, has reaffirmed its pivotal role in shaping the future of the technology industry by impacting one billion lives at DevFest Lagos 2024 hosted on 15th and 16th November 2024 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

An annual conference organised by the Google Developer Groups Lagos (GDG Lagos), the highly interactive two-day event brought together developers, tech leaders, enthusiasts and innovators from all over Africa and beyond. Through various workshops, focal sessions, and product showcases, attendees explored the latest advancements and conversations shaping the tech landscape.

As Gold Sponsor of the event, SeerBit reaffirmed its dedication to advancing Africa’s developer ecosystem through the brand’s strategic thought leadership, innovative solutions and Pan African capacity-building initiatives.

On respective days of the event, Olaolu Akintoye, Engineering Manager and Babajide Shoyebo, Senior Product Manager, both from SeerBit, took centre stage as they shared relevant knowledge on key topics shaping the evolving role of technology in driving business and economic growth. Akintoye, who spoke on the topic – Building Resilient Systems: Flexibility and Adaptability – took attendees through a revealing session into resilience and chaos engineering, as well as the importance of building systems that can adapt and remain stable in the face of disruptive events and actions. On his part, Shoyebo contributed invaluable nuggets as a panellist in a session that focused on the essence of balancing innovation, agility and compliance in building sustainable businesses. Drawing relevant instances from SeerBit’s operational standards, Shoyebo demonstrated the need to ensure a healthy mix to future-proof businesses.

Equally important, both resource persons shared insights into how SeerBit is utilising cutting-edge technology to simplify payments, while seamlessly addressing payment fragmentation and availability gaps for businesses and their customers across Africa.

“For SeerBit, sponsorship is more than financial support. It’s about accelerating progress in the tech space,’’ disclosed Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and CEO of SeerBit. ‘‘Technology has demonstrated its incredible power to transform lives and developers are the visionaries driving that transformation. DevFest Lagos 2024 provided the perfect platform for us to engage, inspire and empower developers with the tools and support they need to drive this change. Our goal of impacting one billion lives reflects our long-term commitment to contributing significantly to growth and development within and beyond the tech industry,” he added.

Highlights of SeerBit’s participation at the event include connecting with members of the SeerBit Developer Community who showed up at DevFest Lagos 2024, introducing over 3,000 developers to the concept of resilience engineering, while also reinforcing the importance of compliance, agility and innovation for forward-thinking businesses, particularly in view of the huge expenses and challenges tied to evolving financial crime compliance requirements. A recent study reveals that the global cost of compliance for financial institutions grosses more than $206bn.

Also catching the attention was the company’s booth which remained a major attraction point for thousands of attendees, sparking meaningful discussions about integrating SeerBit’s tools into their projects and fostering further growth and impact through the SeerBit community. Crucially, the SeerBit community – SeerBit Developer Community – presents a unique opportunity for attendees to benefit from networking, career growth and hiring opportunities.

The excitement among developers was palpable, with many expressing keen interest in leveraging SeerBit’s products. Afolake Ojo Makinde, a software engineer based in Abuja, attended DevFest Lagos for the first time. She shared her enthusiasm. “The SeerBit team was incredibly approachable and insightful. Their payment tools are intuitive and I can’t wait to integrate their APIs into my app. It’s inspiring to see a company so invested in helping developers succeed.”

Also lauding SeerBit’s role in the success of the event, was Femi Taiwo, Co-Organiser of DevFest Lagos 2024.

“DevFest Lagos 2024 was an extraordinary celebration of innovation, collaboration and community. With over 3,400 attendees across two action-packed days, we brought developers together to learn, share and grow through technical talks and workshops, led by solid people from within and outside the continent. This also created networking opportunities for the community. We’re grateful for the invaluable support of our partners like SeerBit who played a key role in making this event a success and empowering the tech ecosystem in this region and beyond.”

SeerBit’s partnership with the GDG Lagos, organisers of DevFest Lagos 2024, spans several years, aligning with the brand’s mission to positively impact one billion lives through accessible, inclusive and economically empowering digital payment solutions. The partnership has seen SeerBit supporting various developer-led events hosted by GDG across the country such as Ilorin, Lagos, and Jos, as the brand continues to lead in empowering developers with the tools and resources that they need to create innovative solutions to equip businesses for economic growth.

As part of this project, SeerBit announced further plans to launch several developer-focused initiatives in 2025, including hackathons to challenge and inspire the creation of groundbreaking solutions, capacity-building programmes to train developers, product managers and other tech enthusiasts, as well as seed funding opportunities for standout developer-led projects.

SeerBit is a Pan-African payment solutions provider that makes it easier for businesses and financial service providers to make and accept payments from their customers across Africa. Users have the advantage of enjoying flexible features to fit any business with a single integration. SeerBit is building a unified payment ecosystem that removes the complexity and fragmentation of the digital payment process in Africa, enabling businesses to seamlessly accept multiple payment methods and streamline online and offline transactions.