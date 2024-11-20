27.2 C
Lagos
November 20, 2024
Trending now

Press conference after a public hearing on Agricultural , Food Safety in…

Nigerian Navy destroys over 23 illegal refinery sites in October

Acting Army Chief probes viral audio visual report on alleged brutality by…

NYSC members now eligible to serve in banks as FG lifts ban

CBN cautions bank customers on use of fake SWIFT messages

FG signs contract with Infiouest Internatiinal Ltd for construction of Section 1,…

Our educational model, the root cause of Nigeria’s underdevelopment, says Gov Mbah

Encomiums pour in as Senate holds valedictory session for late Senator Ubah

Lagos approves 100 new public toilets to end open defecation

Gambari: Why Africa should leapfrog its devt through her youth population

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Press conference after a public hearing on Agricultural , Food Safety in Nigeria held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo078

L-R: Director of Programmes, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Joyce Brown, Human Right Lawyer, Inbehe Effiong, Independent Consultant, Prof. Johnson Ekpere, Executive Director, Centre for Food Safety and Agricultural Research (CEFSAR), Prof. Qrisstuberg Amua and Executive Director, Equity International Initiative, Amb. Chris Iyama, ring their press conference after a public hearing on Agricultural and Food Safety in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday.  PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA

L-R: Director of Programmes, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Joyce Brown, Human Right Lawyer, Inbehe Effiong, Independent Consultant, Prof. Johnson Ekpere, Executive Director, Centre for Food Safety and Agricultural Research (CEFSAR), Prof. Qrisstuberg Amua, Executive Director, Equity International Initiative, Amb. Chris Iyama and Deputy Director of CEFSAR, Dr. Segun Adebayo, during their press conference after a public hearing on Agricultural and Food Safety in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Lagos State Chapter ,inauguration of new State Executives

Peter Anayo

Gov Makinde Deliver Precious Cornerstone University 3rd Convocation Lecture

Bisiriyu Olaoye

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates for Women’s Leadership in industrialization

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO