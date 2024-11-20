PICTDA partners with 3MTT to expand ICT training opportunities for Plateau youths

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA) has deepened its collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative to boost digital skills and innovation in Plateau State.

The development followed a visit by Mr. Victor Abel, the 3MTT Community Manager for Plateau State, to PICTDA, aimed at strengthening the state’s participation in the program.

The meeting, which took place in Jos at the Government House Complex, Little Rayfield, aligns with the Plateau State Government’s recent engagement with the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to explore ways of creating a more conducive ICT learning environment.

The collaboration is also in line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s agenda of empowering youths through skills development, ensuring they are better equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

So far, 2,487 Plateau State residents have been trained under the 3MTT program, with cybersecurity emerging as the most sought-after skill, accounting for 533 participants.

Impressively, nearly 48% of those trained are women, signaling increasing female interest in ICT. Despite these strides, Plateau State currently ranks 17th in the nation for program participation.

The DG of PICTDA Datong said the agency identified a lack of synergy between the state and the initiative as a major obstacle, which the agency aims to resolve during the 3rd cohort of the program in addressing the ranking.

“Our goal is to close this gap and ensure that Plateau State maximizes the opportunities offered by the 3MTT program.

“To streamline communication and enhance coordination, PICTDA has provided office space within the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, for the program’s focal person.

“This initiative is designed to foster better alignment between PICTDA, the state government, and the 3MTT project, ensuring more effective program implementation. ” The DG explained

The Director-General of PICTDA, Datong Dominic Gwaman further highlighted the significance of the collaboration in driving meaningful skill development in the state.

“This partnership will help reduce duplication of efforts. The 3 Million Technical Talents initiative is robust enough to drive substantial skills development in Plateau State. By working closely together, we can ensure the program has a far-reaching impact,” he stated.

PICTDA has set an ambitious target to train an additional 5,000 residents in the 3rd cohort. The agency has pledged to ramp up publicity and mobilization efforts to boost participation and ensure Plateau State becomes a leader in ICT skill acquisition.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping Plateau residents with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Our vision is to make Plateau a hub for digital talent in Nigeria,” Gwaman added.

As the 3rd cohort of the 3MTT program unfolds, Plateau State is poised to scale new heights in ICT development, empowering its residents and paving the way for a digitally driven future.

