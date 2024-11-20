29.2 C
Lagos
November 20, 2024
Trending now

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N1.411trn for October

OYOSUBEB releases first batch of newly-recruited teachers, caregivers  

Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77…

Haldane McCall listed, deepens NGX with N13. 17bn shares

Abuja Court of Appeal Project: Wike Commends Progress, Approves ₦1.1 Billion Compensation…

SeerBit Takes Goal to Impact One Billion Lives to DevFest Lagos 2024

Import licence: NNPCL asks court to strike out Dangote Refinery’s suit

Open Day 2024: Stakeholders testify to quality of Julius Berger-Abumet products, services….…Laud…

MAN pledges support for reduction of energy cost

Court orders repatriation of 270 Nigerians detained in Ethiopian prison

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

OYOSUBEB releases first batch of newly-recruited teachers, caregivers  

by Bisiriyu Olaoye061

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has released the names of 5,600 newly recruited primary school teachers and 80 caregivers in the State.

The SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who made this known in Ibadan, explained that the list was duly approved by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde.

He added that the newly-engaged teachers and caregivers were the first batch to be employed from successful applicants in the recruitment exercise carried out by OYOSUBEB recently.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran advised applicants to check the list by log in to the job portal via: https://www.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

The OYOSUBEB boss said the list would be uploaded on the portal and ready for candidates to check from Saturday, November 23, 2024.

He said that the 5,600 successful teaching applicants and 80 caregivers would undergo a verification exercise at the Board’s headquarters.

Adeniran added that the dates for the verification exercise and other relevant information would be made available to the successful candidates in due course.

He stressed that the recruitment exercise was devoid of political, religious, ethnic or gender bias, saying that the exercise was strictly based on merit.

The Chairman, however, charged the newly-recruited teachers to see their employment as a call to duty, stressing that they should judiciously utilize the opportunity by being diligent, and dedicated to their duties.

The SUBEB boss also assured that the exercise was continuous as more successful applicants would still be employed in due course.

For a better society

Related posts

Books address how wellness leads to ‘better life’

Bisiriyu Olaoye

I’ve repaid inherited N1.2bn debts –Outgoing NTI DG

Editor

Otti Approves Report On ABSU, Appoints New Vice Chancellor, Governing Council

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO