Open Day 2024: Stakeholders testify to quality of Julius Berger-Abumet products, services….…Laud company for CSR activities

As part of its 2024 end of year strategic plan, the Lagos Sales Office of Abumet, the full-service Aluminium and Glass Solutions subsidiary of Julius Berger, recently organized its annual Architects Parley, an Open Day and CSR activities to an Old Peoples Home and an Orphanage Home in Lagos.

Though the Architects Parley was basically structured and held behind closed doors, the Open Day held November 12 through 14, 2024, featured a display of some of the latest products of Abumet which have been manufactured and designed to the taste of clients and customers.

Giving an insight into the event, Abumet’s Area Sales Manager, Lagos, Peter Obisesan, described the Open Day as an event where free consultations for clients and design reviews will be done.

At the same event, a new product, EvoPRO, will be launched. It is a new Abumet system which is cost effective than our usual “SCHUCO” system and it is going to be fully launched into the market by the first quarter of 2025.

He said as a subsidiary of Julius Berger, Abumet offers innovative high-quality Aluminium and glass product, and services made available for delivery and installation all over Nigeria.

“For over 30 years, our major scope of services is design and planning, structural analysis, product development, expert assessment on product and site, prototyping consulting, manufacturing, site installation and after sales maintenance”, Obisesan added.

Top stakeholders at the Open could not agree less.

“For Architect Nnanna Ogbuja of Buffalo & Bay Nigeria Limited, I don’t think Abumet has any competitor in Nigeria because they are good and they do great jobs. I worked for a man at Abuja, and it was Abumet that did the glass work there; and I can tell you that they did a great job and am so proud of their work”, he further said.

An Associate at ACCL Architect, Akinyemi Akinnole, said the idea of the Abumet Open Day was a very welcome development, stating that by it, the company seeks to put Architects and research technology in the forefront of all they do, adding: “That is really going to help promote the knowledge base of Architects”.

Continuing, the Architect said: “On the windows and interior parts of the building I recently worked on, Abumet did a great job there. They are not only beautiful, but they also allow for heightening.

“With the way the world is going, climate and energy efficiency is becoming very important; and we must utilize every opportunity to let people know what is new; what is trending and how you can make the world a better place.

“I think it is a very good idea and I really want to commend Abumet for such an initiative. They have been major players in this place for a while and they will continue to be at the forefront of the innovation. It is a pleasure being here and I am really pleased about this”.

The CEO of Formscape, Architect Ifeanyi Nwosu, did not mince words in expressing his satisfaction with Abumet’s products and services thus: “Though Abumet is expensive, they are still the best. They have a good quality, and this is what makes them the best. I have had terrible experience with other companies in the past; but after that, I had to quickly stick to Abumet. And this is because they gave me what I wanted which benefitted me more than other products. I don’t just use their product, I also make sure any project I come across, I must introduce them to the client. Any project I handle, for sure, I always prefer Abumet”.

The Project Architect, FAA Konsults, Akinsanya Joshua, Arc. Niji Dasaolu and Sanusi Musa Opesanmi, both of Inidas Concept, as well as Chineye Anidebe of Branch Development Department of Providus Bank among several other visitors at the Open Day event, had similar testimonies about the experience with Abumet products and services.

According to the banker, “I really enjoyed the description from your staff, Nneka, We look forward to working with you and using Abumet’s new materials. We currently have a building on this street which its glass was done by Abumet. It’s being standing for three years and the glasses are as good as new. So, I really like your products and the quality of the products and I look forward to working more with you guys.

Abumet’s CSR efforts saw the company making meaningful donations to the Living Fountain Orphanage Home, Victoria Island and an elderly people’s home, MASC Care Home, Abule-Egba, both in Lagos.

Speaking after receiving the donated items from representatives of Abumet, the Founders of Living Fountain Orphanage Home, Dr. Raymond Obieri and Lady Bethy Obieri appreciated the company for their kindness.

In her speech, Lady Obieri said, “on behalf of everyone in the Living Fountain Orphanage I want to say a big thank you to Abumet for all the goodies they brought to us. We can’t believe our eyes that we have a new laptop. We are excited because most of our laptops are dying; but we have a new one today and we are happy. For the food you brought we are also grateful, thank you. God bless your company now and always, Amen.” Living Fountain was founded in 2007.

At the MASC Care Home, Abule-Egba, both the Founder/Managing Director, Dame Mariam Akintola and the CEO, Busola Shugbamimu received the Abumet team.

During her speech, the CEO said:”We have been overwhelmed and to borrow the old people’s English we are flabbergasted this morning by the donations from Abumet Company. I mean when they came visiting to do the enquiries about our home, we didn’t expect this much. We know they are corporate organization and are doing their Social Responsibility; but honestly in line of what the economic situation is, we have been overwhelmed by this donation and we are so grateful.

“I was saying to your colleague that only last night, we were saying that we are going to take akara off the menu because of the rise in cost of vegetable oil and he just laughed and said still keeps akara there, oh yes, we are keeping akara on the menu. And we cease this opportunity on behalf of the staff, the residents, the management and everyone connected to MASC Care Home to say thank you so much.

Members of Team Julius Berger-Abumet at the events include: General Manager, Abumet, Diemo Shillack, Area Sales Manager, Peter Obisesan, Brand Marketing Coordinator, Esther Duruibe, Project Manager, Nneka Nzobiwe and Sales Representative, Patience Ebele Omeje as well as, Mobolaji Ogunyemi and Happiness Moses of Media Relations Office and Ayomide Sunmonu of Corporate Communications Department.

