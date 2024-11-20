NSA unveils new strategy to safeguard Nigeria’s key infrastructure

27.2 C
by Editor058

By Blessing Omale, Abuja
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has launched a sweeping initiative aimed at bolstering the security of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure amidst rising threats from terrorism, cyber-attacks, and economic sabotage.
This strategic effort was unveiled during the inauguration of the Federal Coordinating Council for the Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in Abuja.
The council, chaired by Ribadu, is tasked with securing vital national assets, including energy grids, communication networks, and essential services.
Speaking at the ceremony held at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ribadu emphasized the importance of critical infrastructure to national security and economic development.
“This Council represents the government’s relentless commitment to securing the nation’s vital components, as their protection is crucial to enhancing national security,” Ribadu stated on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The NSA outlined the council’s mission to adopt proactive measures that foster collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning to counter emerging security threats.
“Together, we must lay the foundation for a resilient framework that safeguards our nation’s infrastructure,” he urged.
The Council’s Secretary, Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), also pledged the Corps’ dedication to its mandate of protecting critical assets.
Audi highlighted the Council’s robust composition, which includes the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and heads of key intelligence agencies.
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior and the Council’s Co-Chairman, commended President Tinubu for establishing the council. He assured stakeholders that the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the NSCDC, would work diligently to address threats to Nigeria’s national assets.
The CNAI aims to spearhead the country’s efforts to secure critical infrastructure, ensuring economic stability and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.
This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and reinforcing public trust in its ability to protect essential services.

