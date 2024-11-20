Nigerian Navy destroys over 23 illegal refinery sites in October

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy, under the banner of Operation DELTA SANITY, intensified its fight against oil theft in October, dismantling over 23 illegal refinery sites across the Niger Delta region.

The operation, which also led to significant recoveries of stolen crude oil and illegally refined products, was revealed in a statement by the Navy’s spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Ali, in Abuja on Tuesday.

It explained during the month under review, “23 Illegal Refinery Sites, 30 ovens, 26 reservoirs, 77 sacks, 19 dug out pits, 21 wooden boats, 4 jerry cans, 2 pumping machines, large quantities of crude oil and AGO were successfully recovered.

It pointed out that these results have contributed to the increase in Nigeria’s Crude oil production. Recall that NNPCL Group CEO announced recently that Nigeria’s Crude oil production had rose to 1,8mbd in the month of October.

According to the statement, the successes recorded included the destruction of three Illegal Refinery Sites, 15 ovens, 12 reservoirs, 5 dugout pits and 2 wooden boats laden with about 12,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil was discovered and destroyed around Bakana River, Bukuma axis and Ogaji-Ama of Rivers State.

It added that “On 9 October 2024, one suspect with one locally made pistol was arrested with 3 cases of ammunition while 3 Illegal Refinery Sites, as well as 5 reservoirs, 2 ovens, one dugout pit, 2 wooden boats cumulatively laden with about 900 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, was discovered around Otuwo and Ogboinbiri general area of Bayelsa State.

It further explained that “On 11 October 2024, five Illegal Refinery Sites with 4 ovens, 3 reservoirs and few sacks cumulatively laden with about 4,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil was discovered around

Ugbokodo and Christian village in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to it, “On 11 October 2024, a market boat laden with about 2,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in jerry cans and sacks were discovered at Idi- Ogba, Ondo State while On 12 October 2024, one Illegal Refinery Site with 2 ovens and one dugout pit laden with suspected stolen crude oil was discovered and destroyed around Isonogbene, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“On 12 October 2024, one fibre boat laden with illegally refined AGO concealed in 30 sacks was discovered and destroyed around Ezeh-Gbene, Tamagbene, and Igbomotoru axis in Southern Ijaw of Bayelsa State and On 14 October 2024, three Illegal Refinery Sites, 2 reservoirs and 3 wooden boats laden with about 8,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and destroyed around Cawthorne channel, Bille, Bukuma, Tombia, Old Bakana and Krakrama axis of Rivers State.

It further added the “On 14 October 2024, a wooden boat laden with about 30,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil was discovered around Shell and adjoining creeks in Rivers State and On 16 October 2024, three Illegal Refinery Sites, one reservoir, one oven, 65 sacks, 4 jerrycans and 4 wooden boats laden with unspecified quantity of product suspected to be stolen crude oil was seized around Kongho and Otuwo Igbomotoru general area of Bayelsa State.

Others are “On 21 October 2024, five large wooden boats laden with about 48,300 litres, of product suspected to be illegal refined AGO stored in a house and a barge conveying a Crane and other equipment used for stealing oil product was discovered around Akpila, Bakana and Buguma axis river in Rivers State.

“On 22 October 2024, a large wooden boat laden with about 70,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil were discovered and destroyed around Asamatoro community along Opobo riser general area of Rivers state.

“On 23 October 2024, one Illegal Refinery Site, one oven, 9 dugout pits, one fibre boat laden with about 50,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 25,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized around Odioma axis of Brass Local Government Area in Delta state.

“On 23 October 2024, two Illegal Refinery Sites, 2 ovens, 2 reservoirs and 13 dugout pits cumulatively laden with product suspected to be stolen crude oil and about 7,300 liters of illegal refined AGO was discovered and destroyed around Obodo Omadino community at Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

” On 24 October 2024, one Illegal Refinery Site, 3 ovens, 2 pumping machines, with about 3,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 600 litres of illegally refined AGO in jerry cans were discovered and destroyed around Obenla Riverine Community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. Accordingly, the sites and products were handled appropriately.

” On 26 October 2024, one Illegal Refinery Site, one reservoir, 15 sacks laden with about 1,500 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 900 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil was discovered around Otuwo general area of Bayelsa State. Accordingly, the Illegally Refinery Site and products were handled appropriately.

