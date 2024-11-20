MAN pledges support for reduction of energy cost

COMFORT EKELEME

President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Francis Meshioye has affirmed the association’s commitment to exploring collaborative strategies that enable manufacturers to reduce energy costs, transition to sustainable energy sources, and comply with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Meshioye stated this at a summit themed “Power Supply Adequacy for Industrial Growth in Nigeria,” organised by the Manufacturers Power Development Company Limited.

According to him, the event marked a significant milestone in the collective quest for energy security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

He said energy security is both a business imperative and national priority, calling for support for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for a significant share of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and drives economic development.

He identified challenges facing the association, including unreliable power supply, high-energy costs, and environmental concerns.

“However, we also see opportunities for innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth,” he stressed.

Stakeholders present at the summit also proposed actionable solutions, exploring cutting-edge technologies, policy frameworks, and financing models to support the transition to sustainable energy.

Also speaking, Group Managing Director, Income Electrix, Mathew Edevbie discussed challenges, prospects, and strategies for sustainable energy, emphasizing Nigeria’s huge electricity supply deficit.

He said high energy demand, supply-demand gaps, and low grid capacity, forcing industries to self-generate electricity.

Edevbie noted that Nigeria incurs N26 billion in economic losses due to electricity shortages but remains optimistic about prospects for improvement through holistic approaches, including optimization of generation sources, efficient power utilization, and low-energy consuming products.

Director, Huawei Digital Power Nigeria, Cruise Ni emphasized the need for innovation and alternative energy supply to reduce manufacturing energy costs.

Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan attributed power infrastructure shortcomings to outdated, under-maintained, and insufficient systems.

Also, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije pledged support for off-grid solutions.

Chairman, Nigeria Energy Regulatory Commission Sanusi Garba discussed opportunities and challenges under the new Electricity Act.

Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, Dr. Joy Ogaji spoke on ramping up national power generation.

The summit aimed to accelerate energy security and sustainability for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.