Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77 years held in Lagos

L-r …Wife of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike, Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike, Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Wife Mrs. Helen Okafor; daughter Joy Ukadike, first Son, Steven Ukadike and others, during the Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike at 77 years held in Lagos on 27/10/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; Lagos District Superintendent (AGN), Rev Joseph Okafor; member, Executive Committee, of the General Council, (AGN,) Rev Dr. John Amah; Assistant General Superintendent (AGN), Rev Dr Ogba Onyeije.

Cross Section of Children and Grandchildren of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service.

Cross Section of Children and grandchildren of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service.

Wife of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike, her Children have been prayed for by the Church.

Mr Rennie Ukadike wife Nnenna (left).

Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Joseph Okafor, praying for the family of late Ukadike.

Mrs Joy Chiori (3rd left ) and others at the Funeral Service.

L-r …Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike) their Mother Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike, Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife Mrs Grace. During the Service of Songs/tribute held at Assemblies of God Church Ikeja on 25/10/2023.

L-r… Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike) their Mother Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike; presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Humphrey Erumaka; Mr. Stephen Ukadike and his wife Mrs. Grace.

L-r…Former Presbyter Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG), Rev Peter Againpuye, his wife Rev(Mrs.) Dinah.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Orubele, with Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere.

Cross Section of Women Ministry of Assemblies of God Church Ikeja Singing at the Funeral Service.

L-r… Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike; presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Humphrey Erumaka; Mr Stephen Ukadike, his wife Mrs. Grace, Emmanuel Ukadike and his wife,(2nd right).

L-r…Sister Irene Erijo; Rev Samuel Oshodipe his wife Mrs Bola and Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike.

The Corpse of late Prince Dr. Ben Ukadike has been carried for Burial, Prince Dr. Ben Ukadike was the Chairman of Ben Auto Entertainment and was a devoted Christian and Staunch Member of Assemblies of God Nigeria … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKENYI.

