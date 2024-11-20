29.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77 years held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo088

L-r …Wife of late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike, Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Wife Mrs. Helen Okafor; daughter Joy Ukadike, first Son, Steven Ukadike and others, during the Funeral Service of an ICON late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike at 77 years  held in Lagos on 27/10/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; Lagos District Superintendent (AGN), Rev Joseph Okafor; member, Executive Committee, of the General Council, (AGN,) Rev Dr. John Amah; Assistant General Superintendent (AGN), Rev Dr Ogba Onyeije.

Cross Section of Children and Grandchildren of late   Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service.

Cross Section of Children and grandchildren of late   Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service.

Wife of late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, her Children have been prayed for by the Church.

Mr Rennie Ukadike wife Nnenna (left).

Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Joseph Okafor, praying for the family of late Ukadike.

Mrs Joy Chiori (3rd left ) and others at the Funeral Service.

L-r …Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike)  their Mother Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike, Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife  Mrs  Grace. During the Service of Songs/tribute held at   Assemblies of God Church Ikeja on 25/10/2023.

L-r… Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike)  their Mother Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike; presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Humphrey  Erumaka;  Mr. Stephen Ukadike and his wife  Mrs.  Grace.

L-r…Former Presbyter Lagos  District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG), Rev Peter Againpuye, his wife  Rev(Mrs.) Dinah.

L-r…  Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Orubele, with Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere.

Cross Section of Women Ministry of Assemblies of God Church Ikeja Singing at the Funeral Service.

L-r… Mrs. Omotayo   Ukadike; presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Humphrey  Erumaka;  Mr Stephen Ukadike, his wife  Mrs.  Grace, Emmanuel Ukadike and his wife,(2nd right).

  

L-r…Sister Irene Erijo; Rev Samuel Oshodipe his wife Mrs Bola and Mrs. Omotayo   Ukadike.

 

The Corpse of late  Prince Dr. Ben Ukadike has been carried for Burial, Prince Dr. Ben Ukadike was the   Chairman of Ben Auto  Entertainment and was a devoted Christian and Staunch Member of Assemblies of God Nigeria … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKENYI.

 

