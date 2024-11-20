Experts harp on sustainability of renewable energy

Three energy experts on Wednesday harped on the sustainability of renewable energy, saying its cost effectiveness, reliability and productivity dwarfed the grid electricity source.

The experts, Managing Director, Starlight Energy Nigeria, Mr. Ladi Sanni; Senior Vice President of Engineering Anergy Solar Ltd, Mr Godreigns Amedari and Managing Director, Dolek Engineering Services, Engr Olalekan Olabode.

The experts that were panelists at the ongoing Manufacturers Energy Security Summit 2024, brainstormed on energy accessibility for the Nigerian manufacturers to encourage productivity, said that the renewable energy variant of power supply could promote the nation’s real sector with reduced cost and environment friendly energy.

The three-day event that began on Tuesday has the theme: “Sustainable Power for Local Manufacturers”.

It was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

It further reports that the event attended by industry experts, policy makers and consumers, featured electricity equipment exhibition for people to see and purchase equipment and appliances to enhance productivity.

Engr. Olalekan Olabode, the moderator of the panel on sustaining Generation and transmission of energy for local manufacturers of Nigeria, urged the manufacturers to collaborate to have hub where capacity can be generated.

He reiterated that they should leverage the eligible customer, IEDN, and bilateral policy of NERC for distribution within them.

With the frequent grid collapse that has continued to negatively affect manufacturing, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) seeks workable alternatives to remain relevant.

According to him, the panel is to bring to the fore available competitive energy sources that members can leverage to enhance productivity without recourse to complaints of power outage.

“With the provision of willy seller, willy buyer in the electricity Act and the encouragement of mini and micro grid and stations within an industrial hub, it behoves us to explore those instruments of opportunities to make energy available to members that are willing to pay thereby take the load off the national grid”, he said.

Sanni said that Starlight Energy Nigeria has what it takes to increase energy stabilisation demand and management especially to support manufacturers.

Sanni, a renewable energy expert, said that his organisation has 1.2 KVA, 100KVA and other solar panel inverter solutions that could reduce energy cost for manufacturers cheaper than the grid.

He stressed that the company’s 14 megawatts solar energy solution serves the Ford Assembly Plant in South Africa.

It is a cost-effective programme that Nigerian manufacturers could use to advance productivity and reduce running cost.

Amedari said that Anergy Company produced solar panels suitable for the Nigeria space.

He noted that with the advancement in technology, there is nothing the grid electricity source could do that the solar solution could not do with better outcome.

