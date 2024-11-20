EFCC Chairman urges Nigerian youths to embrace value creation over cybercrimes

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerian youths to stay clear of cybercrimes and focus on creating value through the internet.

He made this appeal on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, during the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) Next Generation Engagement Forum in Abuja.

In his address, Olukoyede emphasized that the internet offers numerous opportunities for value creation, which should be explored as a powerful alternative to the growing menace of cybercrime.

He stated, “I want to see a generation that will lead a new fight against corruption through value creation.

“If we have youths heating up the polity with their criminality, we should also have youths challenging them with their integrity. Let us eliminate cybercrimes through cyber values.”

Represented by Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Aisha Muhammed, Olukoyede highlighted the detrimental impact of internet fraud on Nigeria, noting that the country lost approximately $500 million to cybercrimes in 2022 alone.

He also pointed out that the nation’s reputation has been severely affected by the rise in these crimes, adding, “Our youths are losing their sense of values and dignity to internet fraud. No world outlook that is focused on criminality can stand the test of time.”

The EFCC chairman further urged youths to focus on wealth creation by utilizing their talents, skills, and global examples of positive role models.

He also called on Nigerian students to adopt a “Can-Do-It Philosophy,” stressing that believing in their ability to make a positive difference would propel them toward success.

“Follow models that have impacted the world positively. Use the internet to develop your good dreams. Don’t be attracted to easy wealth,” he advised.

Olukoyede also informed the youth about the EFCC’s value-driven initiatives, such as Integrity Clubs in schools and Zero Tolerance Clubs in tertiary institutions, which provide platforms for personal and moral growth.

He encouraged young Nigerians to join these clubs and take the ‘Next Generation Project’ as their own personal mission to promote integrity.

In his remarks, Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, stressed the importance of mentorship and leadership development for the younger generation.

He noted that the youth are the future of the country and must be equipped with the right guidance and resources to grow into responsible citizens.

Mrs. Agbanusi Ijeoma, a representative from the National Orientation Agency (NOA), echoed this sentiment, calling for greater youth involvement in leadership roles.

She emphasized that young Nigerians should be empowered to drive the transformation the country needs, stating, “Youths should always be given the driver’s seats in leadership roles towards the attainment of national goals.”

The event concluded with a collective commitment to fostering positive change through the empowerment and guidance of Nigeria’s next generation of leaders.

