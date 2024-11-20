Don calls for thorough probe of 2023 elections to determine electoral officers  culpability

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The former Dean of the Facility of Social Sciences and International Relations at the University of Abuja, Professor Yusufu Zoaka has called for thorough probe into the conduct of the 2023 general elections to determine the level of culpability of electoral officers engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Zoaka remarked that the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the removal of the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and other officers “raises serious fundamental concerns about the credibility and independence of electoral institutions in Nigeria.”

He reasoned that while it is essential to hold public officials accountable for their roles in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections, such calls must be grounded in concrete evidence and handled through due process.

Responding to questions about whether it was right to call for the outright removal of Yakubu and other INEC officials over the outcome of the 2023 general election, Zoaka said: “Instead of outright sack, Chief Obasanjo should have called for full investigation into what transpired that frustrated the country from getting real time results. It is still not late if the government can allow investigations to be conducted fairly and without prejudice.

Continuing, he said, “The integrity of democratic institutions, including INEC, depends on their ability to operate free from undue political interference. If there are legitimate concerns about the INEC chairman’s performance during the 2023 elections, these issues should be investigated by the appropriate bodies, such as the National Assembly or judicial panels.

“Such inquiries must be transparent, impartial, and geared toward improving the electoral process rather than undermining it.

“It is also crucial to remember that the success of democracy relies not only on the conduct of electoral commissions but also on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including political parties, political leaders, civil society organizations, and voters. “As Nigeria reflects on the lessons from the 2023 elections, the focus should shift toward implementing reforms that enhance transparency, inclusivity, and the efficiency of electoral processes to restore public trust in the democratic system.

“Chief Obasanjo’s concerns may be valid, but calls for drastic actions, such as the removal of the INEC Chairman, should be approached with caution to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic institutions and processes,” Professor Zoaka remarked.