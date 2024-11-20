Defence Minister in S’Arabia to Discuss Counter-Terrorism

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Matawalle is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to begin talk with the Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Major Gen. Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi.

The talks which began at the IMCTC Headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday November 18, 2024 is expected to yield positive results and ideas on how best to approach counter-terrorism in Nigeria.

During the meeting, Dr. Matawalle is expected to talk with other high ranking experts in counter-terrorism fight and logistics management.