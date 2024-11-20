Breaking: Tinubu sacks Nnamdi Azikiwe Council, VC as crisis worsen

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, and the removal of Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the new Vice Chancellor, and Mrs. Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike, the registrar.

The council, led by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, includes five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, and Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said the sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

“After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 23-year-old institution.”

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process,” the statement read.

Tinubu also approved the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami is the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

The decision followed Salami’s reported illegal actions, including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

“Despite the Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked, Engr. Salami refused to comply. Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

“The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university.”

President Tinubu warned the councils not to create distractions in their universities as his government is focused on improving the country’s education standards.

