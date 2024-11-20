Book Launch ‘Power of the Man’ written by Dr Ray Echebiri in honour of Prof Charles Soludo held in Lagos

L-r… Former Governor of Ekiti State ,Dr. Kayode Fayemi ; former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu‘azu; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo; Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; Author of the Book the Power of one Man written by Dr Ray Echebiri in honour of Prof Charles Soludo held in Lagos on 6/7/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie;former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo; Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Mr Olusegun Awolowo; Former Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Ernest Ebi; Deputy Governor (CBN) Mr. Phillp Ikeazor .

L-r … Founder.Nigeria & Entrepreneurship Summit and Honors (NESH) Mr Emeka Ugwu-Ojo; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Mr Olusegun Awolowo.

L-r …Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo; Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; Author of the Book the Power of One Man written by Dr Ray Echebiri, his wife Mrs Folaake daughter Miss Chioma.

Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo; (left) exchanging greetings with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; (right) at the (Middle) is Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke ( representing the Guest of honour former president Olusegun Obasanjo ).

L-r… Founder.Nigeria & Entrepreneurship Summit and Honors (NESH) Mr Emeka Ugwu-Ojo; Ogun State Governor, Prince, Dapo Abiodun and Former Deputy Governor Of The Central Bank Of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo.

L-r …Former Deputy Governor Of The Central Bank Of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo; Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria,Mrs. Sarah Alade; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Mrs Chizor Malize; Former Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) Prof Akpan Hogan Ekpo.

L-r… Guest, Mr Okechukwu Nnoluga; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli; Federal Representative representing Aguata constituency, Hon Engr. Dom Okafor.

L-r ….Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo; discussing with Book reviewer Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-In-Chief at Leadership Media Group · Experience: Leadership Media Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene.

L-r …Chairman, Anambra South Council of S Traditional Rulers. … Igwe Godwin Ezeilo .Obu of Nanka ; Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Anambra State Governor Prof.Charles Soludo. During the Book launching on the Power of one Man written by Dr Ray Echebiri in honour of Prof Charles Soludo held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 6/7/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2