Acting Army Chief probes viral audio visual report on alleged brutality by soldiers

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Nigerian Army (NA) says its attention has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and two other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu while reacting to the video said the circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Major General Nwachukwu reiterated that the Nigerian Army remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we urge the public to be rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on this matter,” he said.

