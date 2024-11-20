Abuja Court of Appeal Project: Wike Commends Progress, Approves ₦1.1 Billion Compensation for affected structures on Kuje Airport Road

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has on Tuesday, estimated 1.1 billion Naira, regarding compensation for affected property owners on the property affected along the Kuje Airport Riad.

The Minister who stated this during project tour on the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal and the Kuje AirportRoad respectively,expressed satisfaction and anticipates completion by September next year, as he vowed to expedite approval to prevent delays.

“First of all, I am very impressed with what we saw this afternoon. It is progressing as expected. By the grace of God, we believe that September next year, the contractor will have handed over the structure, which is the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal”

“You can also see the construction of the road leading to that area, and the contractor is also doing everything possible to see that he beats up to the time.

” I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what we are supposed to pay. When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures that we are going to pay”

Regarding compensation for affected property owners, Wike mentioned an estimated 1.1 billion Naira. He vowed to expedite approval to prevent delays.

“Well, if I remember vividly, the entire estimate they gave is about 1.1 Billion Naira, and to pay for those whose properties are affected, like some of these buildings you have seen here, down to the community”

“So it’s about 1.1 billion and we are going to make it available so that the contractor will not find any excuse for delay”

On the approved minimum wage, Wike reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He approved payment of arrears, expecting increased worker commitment to drive city development.

“Well, first of all, it is the commitment made by the federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda that workers’ wages should be increased, and in line with that, we have also adopted it and have also approved for the payment of the arrears as agreed with the labor”

“I expect that the workers will also see this as a boost and be more committed for us to achieve the development that is required in the city.