World Toilet  day: One gram of human waste can harbor millions of harmful bacteria’s, others – UNICEF.

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has disclosed that one gram of human waste can carry millions of harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

The Chief of Field Office Bauchi, UNICEF Nigeria, Dr Nuzhat Rafique who stated this in a goodwill message to mark the 2024 World Toilet Day WTD today, said that the impact of open defecation on children is enormous, as it affects their health and education.

Dr Rafique who was represented by WASH Officer Dawap Nanbam Michael explained that, beyond the immediate health impacts, open defecation affects every part of daily life in which children miss school, families spend hard-earned money on healthcare, and time that could be spent on productive ventures due to illness.

According to her, the negative impact of open defecation create a cycle that keeps families in poverty and prevents children from reaching their full potential”, she said.

“These pathogens spread through air, water, flies, and animals, contaminating our food and water sources and endangering our health” she said.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique stated that open defecation can lead to outbreaks of diseases like cholera, which remains one of the leading killers of children.

While expressing delight that Bauchi local government has been recently validated as open defecation free, the Chief of Field Office congratulated Bauchi State for its tremendous achievement.

“With the generous support of Lixil and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF is proud to have collaborated with the Bauchi State Government and other partners to achieve the significant milestone”, she said

“We commend the unwavering commitment of the state government, local leaders, and communities, and we encourage the other nine Local Government Areas in Bauchi that have achieved ODF status to sustain their efforts for lasting impact”, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique added.

She stressed that with a strong focus on Sanitation Marketing Strategy, Bauchi has become the first state in Nigeria to launch a Fecal Sludge Management Implementation Guideline.