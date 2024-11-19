With Commitment And Resilence We Will Defeat Banditry And Terrorism-Badaru

….it is time to end it ..

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni has called on the Nigerian Airforce to intensify the use of their various platforms to bring an end to banditry and terrorism . According to the Minister, you are key to this this fight and we must put our acts together on your active component to end this war.

Badaru said this during his operational visit to the Air Component Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA at Katsina state on Monday 18th November 2024. The Honourable Minister appreciated the heroic Air warriors who has continued to shine as beacons of hope, courage and resilience which is an inspiration to Nigerian people.

Furthermore, “the Minister opined that their efforts are yielding positive results as farmers are gradually returning to their farms, schools are reopening, businesses are picking up and Nigerians can now sleep peacefully. ”

According to the Minister, the President and commander in chief of the Armed forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has expressed confidence on their unwavering loyalty, perseverance and professionalism. He recognizes the personal sacrifices you make every day to keep our country together.

It is pertinent to know that the President has provided the Nigerian Airforce with state of the art Aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance their attack capabilities. With the induction of these new platforms including the T129 Attack Helicopter , ” I am confident we will make Mr President and Nigerians proud.”

Consequent to this, ‘it is no coincidence that I am here today to flag off this critical phase of the Operations’. “I therefore urge you to synergize with the ground forces and other stakeholders to ensure maximum effect from these combat enablers” Badaru said.

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni continued his operational visit by also going to sokoto to inspect the combat readiness of the platforms and also toured the new site where the permanent base of the newly established Airforce component of military operations against banditry and terrorism and facilities will be built at sokoto Airport.

In his remarks, the chief of the Air staff , Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, appreciated the Minister’s servant leadership style which is an inspiration to all. For him , the T129 Attack Helicopters will transform our operational capabilities to those who think they can destabilize our nation.