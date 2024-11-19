Seplat Energy JV Concludes Maiden Edition of PEAR’s. Quiz Competition for Secondary schools in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Seplat Energy PLC, a Nigerian Independent energy company in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, has concluded the maiden of the Seplat PEARLs Quiz competition among secondary schools in Imo State

This landmark initiative, aimed at fostering academic excellence and intertextual growth,debuted in the eastern region with an outstanding display of knowledge, resilience and competition

During the event, a total of 71 secondary schools across the state participated culminating in a thrilling grand finale on November 15, 2024 in Owerri the state capital

Concorde Model secondary school, Owerri, emerged the champion with 54 points defeating Mountain Crest secondary school New Owerri which scoured 52 points while in the third place, Nnuola International secondary school Owerri west earned 60 points to triumph over community secondary school Mbieri which finished with 42 points

However, the winners were richly rewarded for their exceptional performance while Concorde Model secondary school received N5 Million for school project while each of the three representatives was awarded 100,000 Naira, Mountain Crest secondary school, earned N3M, for school project with it’s representatives receiving N75,000 and Nnuola international secondary school received N1M with N50,000 for each representatives

Ibi-Ada Itotoi Managing.Directot of Eastern Asset Seplat Energy represented by Mr Emmanuel Otokhone, the Base Manager Eastern Asset, underscored Seplat Energy’s commitment to education

She explained that the PEARLs QUIZ programme, is more than a competition adding, ” it is a beacon of hope and opportunity”

According to her ” at Seplat Energy, we firmly believe that investing in education, is investing in the future of our Nation” pointing out that through this initiative, ” we aim to nurture critical thinking and academic excellence among Nigerian youth”

The grand finale attracted key stakeholders including secondary school students and their teachers, government officials, media representatives and representatives of Seplat Energy, NNPC upstream investment Management services ,( NUIMS), the Nigerian Midstream and down stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMOPRA,)and administrators from the Imo state ministry of Education

At the event, students expressed their excitement and gratitude with the champion Ifeomu Adaugoh of Concorde Model secondary school stating, ” we are over joyed and grateful to Seplat for this life changing opportunity

The Mountain Crest Secondary School’s representative, Iwunze Elizabeth sharing her pride in their achievements said on, ” we aimed for the first place but are still proud of our efforts, thank you Seplat Energy and no NNPC for this incredible opportunity”

Speaking through a representative, Chinyere Ibeh, Esq, permanent secretary at the ministry, the state Commissioner for Education, prof John Cliff Nwadike expressed profound gratitude to Seplat Energy for their impactful initiative

According to him, ” Imo state is happy and appreciative of what you have done ” , explaining that this competition has brought an unprecedented opportunity for many students particularly those from schools out side the municipality “

He urged Seplat Energy to continue this partnership because, according to him, education is is a universal rights and initiatives like thisakes it accessible to all

Also, in addition he went on, the Competition celebrated outstanding science and art based projects from participating schools recognising innovation and creativity

He noted that the projects showcased the students ingenuity and commitment to addressing the real world challenges earning them special commendation and prizes for further development

In his own comment, Dr Henry Okafor, commissioner for the Niger Delta Affairs and intelligence commended the JV for it’s transformative corporate social responsibility efforts pointing out that Seplat Energy has been exemplary not only in the hydrocarbon sector but also in healthcare education and empowerment

The Commissioner, petroleum and Gas development, Imo state, Brr. Emeka Ngbudem highlighted the broader significance of the quiz competition believing that quizzes are not just about knowledge they foster growth, understanding and healthy competition

He appreciated the fact that out of the twelve finalists in the event, eight were girls pointing out that this development is a testament to the state’s, efforts to promote girl child education