35.2 C
Lagos
November 19, 2024
Trending now

Public hearing on Federal Polytechnics ,Higher Technical Education on four Bills, held…

Investigative hearing on two Motions to introduce genetically modified organisms , investigation…

Pan African 10th annual music fashion runway press conference held in Lagos

Interactive session with stakeholders on Tax Reform Bill by the House of…

Anambra Police Command vows to arrest, prosecute perpetrators of Monday bloody attack

Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine…

Seplat Energy JV Concludes Maiden Edition of PEAR’s. Quiz Competition for Secondary…

World Toilet  day: One gram of human waste can harbor millions of…

PIGL marks two decades of innovation, expertise, and dedication to Nigeria’s energy…

Energy transition: Africa has enough market for her hydrocarbon resources-Lokpobiri

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on Federal Polytechnics ,Higher Technical Education on four Bills, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo065

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Danladi Suleiman Aguwe, members of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru and Hon. Austine Asimachala, during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO:  ANAYO OPARA.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 13, 2024

Editor

Iwuanyanwu’s burial : Prominent Nigerians gather to pay him last respect

Editor

Property World Africa Network Group, founders dinner, awards /12 years anniversary held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO