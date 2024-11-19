Public hearing on Federal Polytechnics ,Higher Technical Education on four Bills, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Danladi Suleiman Aguwe, members of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru and Hon. Austine Asimachala, during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2