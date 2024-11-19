30.2 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 19,2024

Photo Gallery

Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine Corps to promote Martine Security with Stakeholders by House of Rep. Committee on Navy, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0114

L—R… Members of the Committee on Navy  Hon, olade Mohammed, Hon, Philip Agebe, Hon, Rabiru  Kamba  Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and  Representative of the  Speaker/ House  Leader, Hon. Julius  Ihonvbere;  at a one-day Public Hearing,  on A  Bill for an ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote  Martine  Security [HB2251]  with the Stakeholders by the  House of Representative  Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja   Photos:  Anayo  Opara.

L—R… Members of the Committee on Navy, Hon, Philip Agebe, Hon, Rabiru  Kamba  Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and   Representative of the  Speaker/ House  Leader, Hon. Julius  Ihonvbere; at a day  Public Hearing,  on a  Bill for AN, ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote  Martine  Security [HB2251]  with the Stakeholders by the  House of Representative  Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R…  Member of the Committee on Navy, Hon, Rabiru  Kamba  Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and   Representative of the  Speaker/ House  Leader, Hon. Julius  Ihonvbere; at a one-day Public Hearing,  on a  Bill for an ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote  Martine  Security [HB2251]  with the Stakeholders by the  House of Representative  Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photos:  Anayo  Opara.

 

