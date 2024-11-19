Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine Corps to promote Martine Security with Stakeholders by House of Rep. Committee on Navy, held in Abuja

L—R… Members of the Committee on Navy Hon, olade Mohammed, Hon, Philip Agebe, Hon, Rabiru Kamba Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and Representative of the Speaker/ House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; at a one-day Public Hearing, on A Bill for an ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote Martine Security [HB2251] with the Stakeholders by the House of Representative Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photos: Anayo Opara.

L—R… Members of the Committee on Navy, Hon, Philip Agebe, Hon, Rabiru Kamba Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and Representative of the Speaker/ House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; at a day Public Hearing, on a Bill for AN, ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote Martine Security [HB2251] with the Stakeholders by the House of Representative Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Member of the Committee on Navy, Hon, Rabiru Kamba Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi and Representative of the Speaker/ House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; at a one-day Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to Establish Nigeria Marine Corps to Promote Martine Security [HB2251] with the Stakeholders by the House of Representative Committee on Navy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2