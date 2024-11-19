PIGL marks two decades of innovation, expertise, and dedication to Nigeria’s energy sector

Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited (PIGL) has marked its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of achievements and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality integrated services and geosolutions across Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this 20-year milestone. Our growth and success are a testament to the dedicated efforts of our exceptional team and the unwavering support of our clients and stakeholders. We remain committed to leveraging our resources, expertise, and partnerships to continue providing reliable, innovative, and sustainable solutions across Nigeria,” said Chigozie Dimgba, Chief Executive Officer of PIGL, at a dinner event in Lagos to mark the anniversary.

Over the years, PIGL has built an extensive portfolio of successful projects, including geospatial data solutions, energy and mining support services, and civil engineering projects. Some of its landmark successfully executed projects include supervision of a section of Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Natural Gas Pipeline site characterization, Near-Shore (Swamp) site characterization for Seplat, Onshore site characterization for NPDC/NAOC, Environmental Geophysical /Marine Survey for Ibom Upstream amongst others.

“PIGL has consistently emphasized quality, safety, and efficiency, using state-of-the-art equipment to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising standards. Our commitment to quality has built our reputation for timely and successful project delivery, underscoring our dedication to client satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships”, said Dimgba.

As an indigenous Nigerian company, Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited has always prioritized the growth of local content and community development. By employing and empowering local talent, PIGL strengthens its workforce, enhances technical expertise within the region, and contributes to Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

In his brief remarks at the dinner, Abiodun Ogunjobi, President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) said that “PIGL has exemplified the true spirit of indigenous excellence, consistently demonstrating what is possible when innovation, expertise, and dedication are applied with integrity. Their commitment to quality and safety, combined with their unwavering focus on local content development, has made a meaningful impact on our industry. As they celebrate this remarkable milestone, we at NAPE commend PIGL’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s sustainable growth and their role as a trusted partner in driving forward our nation’s energy sector,”

With an eye toward the future, PIGL remains focused on advancing its capabilities and expanding its reach throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

Founded in 2004, Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited is a leading provider of GeoData and Integrated Services in Nigeria and West Africa. With headquarters in Port Harcourt, Polaris specializes in geospatial data acquisition, energy and mining sector support, and civil engineering services. With a proven track record, state-of-the-art technology, and a highly skilled workforce, PIGL is committed to delivering top-quality services and fostering local content development for sustainable community growth.