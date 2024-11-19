35.2 C
Pan African 10th annual music fashion runway press conference held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo077

L-…Male Model of the Year XA Models, Philip Owoju; XA Models, Jessica Paul; CEO, XA Model Management, Mr. Ovo Ogufere; President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; Chairperson:  (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment Group,  MD/CEO NMO Management and Pan African Music Fashion Runway Platform, Dr Ngozi Omambala;  Fashion runway hairstylist, Nwakanma Benjamin; Comedian, Kolade Kolamide; during a Press Conference on the forthcoming PAN African 10th  Annual Music Fashion  Runway (Physical, and Victual) Schedule to take place in December 7th   held in Lagos on 18/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L …Chairperson: Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment Group,  MD/CEO NMO Management and Pan African Music Fashion Runway Platform, Dr Ngozi  Omambala; President (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; CEO, XA Model Management, Mr Ovo Ogufere; XA Models, Jessica Paul.

L-r… Fashion runway hairstylist, Nwakanma Benjamin; Comedian, Kolade Kolamide; CEO, XA Model Management, Mr. Ovo Ogufere; Chairperson:  (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment Group,  MD/CEO NMO Management and Pan African Music Fashion Runway Platform, Dr Ngozi Omambala; XA Models, Jessica Paul; .Male Model of the Year XA Models, Philip Owoju, during a Press Conference on the forthcoming PAN African 10th  Annual Music Fashion  Runway (Physical, and Victual) Scheduled to take place on December 7th  held in Lagos on 18/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

