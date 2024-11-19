NRC, others fight to end harmful traditional practices affecting women/ Girls’ Rights in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

An International Non- Governmental Organization (INGO) the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has organized a roundtable discussion and sensitization workshop for journalists, youth groups and women, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Faith Based Organisations and other stakeholders with a view to ending harmful practices hindering women and girls from having access to Housing, Land and Property (HLp), right in Borno state.

The NRC which is working in about 40 countries, Nigeria inclusive, is to partner with Journalists in Borno State, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, youths/community leaders, and religious and traditional rulers to influence and end traditional harmful practices affecting women and girls to own Housing, Land and Property (HLP) as Rights.

It could be recalled that the over decade Boko Haram insurgency has left women and girls vulnerable in the state, and were hitherto affected by some traditional harmful practices.

Speaking with the participants during a round table discussion, at the Conference Hall of the City Star Maiduguri on Tuesday, The NRC Country Advocacy and Communication Manager, Sabiu Suleiman said, it is unfair to deny women and girls who are vulnerable groups in society not to own a house, land or property, insisting that those vulnerable groups are entitled and have a right to do so as human beings..

” As stakeholders, this gathering is to seek your support and cooperation to promote awareness and collective action to influence cultural practices that limit Housing, Land and Property rights for women and girls.”, he said.

He said it is the responsibility of all and sundry, especially Journalists and other stakeholders to advocate and key into NRC’s drive towards ensuring the rights of women and girls are protected in the society.

Mr Suleiman Said “This initiative is part of our broader and collective commitment to safeguarding equitable housing, land and property access for all and ensuring gender-inclusive policies that protect vulnerable populations”..

He also stressed that the ongoing campaign will be greatly appreciated if the media practitioners will key in, cover, report, advocate, and widely disseminate information towards ensuring the rights of women and girls are protected in society.

On the success stories achieved by NRC, Suleiman pointed out that, the Organisation (NRC), since 2015 had been implementing projects for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable groups in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Plateau states, especially in the area of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Livelihood and Food Support (LFS), Education, Protection from Violence, Information Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) among other interventions.

In their separate remarks, the Borno State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna, The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Comrade Inusa Ndahi Marama, and the Executive Director, of Global Environmental Responds Initiative, From Amaji Ngare Dogo commended NRC for organizing the parley which they all pledged to partner together to ensure women and girls Rights are protected in the society.

