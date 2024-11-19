National values vital to boosting police image – Information Minister

.Mourns Minna Chief Imam

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to adopt and internalize the National Values Charter fully, emphasizing that embracing the charter’s principles would significantly improve its public image and perception.

The Minister made the call on Monday in Asaba, Delta State, at a capacity-building workshop for Police Public Relations Officers on the theme “Strengthening Nigeria Police Force Oversight and Responsibility.”

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim said the Minister was represented by the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba-Ndace, the minister underscored the importance of aligning the NPF’s conduct and activities with national values to strengthen public trust and confidence in the institution.

“The National Values Charter is conceived as a policy blueprint for defining us as Nigerians and upholding the ideals of our true values within our shared aspirations. It fulfills the missing gap in our pursuit of national cohesion, social advancement, and an enduring sense of nationalism among Nigerians. I am therefore seizing this opportunity to call on the Nigeria Police Force to fully embrace the values charter wholeheartedly, internalize its essence, and utilize it for the evolution of a new Nigerian narrative. We must all realise that the Nigerian Police is in the front row of our nation’s public perception both nationally and internationally,” he said.

Idris, who highlighted the unique role of the Nigeria Police Force as the primary security agency with close interactions with a vast segment of the Nigerian population, noted that the police’s responsibilities extend beyond law enforcement to include the protection of life, dignity, liberty, and property of citizens.

These duties, he stressed, require the Force to remain accountable both to the Nigerian Constitution, from which it derives its powers and to the citizens, with whom it maintains a binding social contract.

“There is probably no other security control mechanism that has an intimate dealing with the large segment of the Nigerian populace as the Nigerian police. The relationship between the Nigerian Police and Nigerian society is both historical and contextual. Predating the April 1, 1930 merger of the two separate police institutions from the Northern and Southern protectorates to form the present Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under the Police Ordinance No 2 of 1930, its contemporary constitutional duty of maintaining public safety and order is instructive.

“These cardinal oversight roles, extending more elaborately to the protection of life, dignity, liberty, and property of citizens, demand accountability on the part of the police, to the constitution from which its powers are derived, and to citizens by which its social contract is bound and upheld,” he stated.

The Minister said effective policing requires mutual understanding and a shared sense of responsibility between the police, the government, and the public, as policing will be impossible when the police lack public trust and cooperation.

He emphasized that public trust remains the most pressing challenge facing the Nigeria Police Force today, more so now than at any other point in our nation’s history.

“In our evolving development as a nation and advancement of our collective dignity, the Police have struggled to deal with a complex web of relationships with the public, mainly because of an apparent contradiction of protecting civil rights while maintaining order in the state. This struggle has become even more challenging as there are certain restraining, internal factors complicating the professional effectiveness of the police in performing its duties.

“For this, and the many reasons we know and can admit, the public has also struggled to accept the epithet that “Police is Your Friend”. But I must hasten to add that, the Nigerian Police is not alone in this turbulence, even as it is usually availed an easy referencing. Within the climate of overall trust and credibility deficit, and the overall perception gap between government and citizens, the role of public relations is now more invaluable in repositioning the reputation of the Nigerian Police in its oversight and accountability to the Nigerian public,” he stated.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for organizing the event and selecting him as the Keynote Speaker.

While acknowledging the growing awareness among Nigerians regarding the strategic role of key state institutions, such as the Nigeria Police Force, in complementing national efforts, the Minister commended the Force for aligning its operations with the vision of President Tinubu, aimed at fostering efficiency and effective service delivery.

in another development, The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, condoles with the Muslim community of Minna and the government of Niger state over the death of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Sheikh Isah Fari.

According to the press statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the Minister said that Sheikh Isah Fari, a respected religious leader, spent a greater part of his 93 years long life in the service of Allah and the propagation of Islam, but also championed the advancement of peaceful co-existence in Niger state and the country at large.

“The late Sheikh Isa Fari embodied the essence of Islam, which is the prioritization of peace and unity in society, to the extent that in the years he has served as the Chief Imam of the Minna Central Mosque, he was regarded as a bastion of peace and tranquility in Niger state,” Idris said.

The Minister added: “I, therefore, express my health-felt sorrow to the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Umaru Bago, and the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Umar Faruq Bahago, over the loss of a sage whose fountain of knowledge offered wise counsel and quality recommendations for the socio-economic development of Minna emirate and entire Niger state.”

Idris called on the government and people of Niger state, to take solace in the legacies the Sheikh left behind and continue to keep to his teachings of love, tolerance, and unity, as he prayed for the eternal rest of the soul of the late Sheikh Fari.