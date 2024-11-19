NAF airstrikes neutralise bandits in Zamfara

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) High Command has said that the Airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in the North West Zone have led to the neutralization of numerous bandits, including key loyalists of infamous bandit leaders Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule in Zamfara State

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Olusola F Akinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information

The statement explained that the aggressive air interdiction campaign, nicknamed Operation Farutar Mujiya, was aimed at eliminating bandit threats in Northwestern Nigeria.

According to it, “the airstrikes targeted a large assembly of bandits in Babban Kauye village, situated in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Intelligence sources revealed that the congregation of criminals was perfecting plans for coordinated attacks against military personnel or civilians along the Tsafe axis.

It further explained that “upon receiving credible intelligence, the NAF launched a series of devastating airstrikes, inflicting significant casualties on the criminal elements.

According to it, “reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandit groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity.

It pointed out that the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state had long been a flashpoint for bandit activities, with factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule notorious for orchestrating violent assaults on local communities, security forces, and vital infrastructure.

According to it, “These groups have utilised remote settlements like Babban Kauye as strategic safe havens, from which they coordinate and execute their nefarious operations.

“The latest airstrikes represent a robust response and support for the Theatre Command of Operation FANSAN YAMMA by the NAF, aligning with broader efforts to dismantle and completely degrade bandit networks in the region and disrupt planned attacks with a view to restoring peace and stability to the embattled Northwest.

It assured that the NAF remained resolute in its mission, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies to secure the region and indeed the nation as a whole, as it worked to eliminate threats posed by terrorists, bandits, and all other criminal elements working against the peace and prosperity of our beloved country.