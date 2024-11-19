35.2 C
Lagos
November 19, 2024
Trending now

Public hearing on Federal Polytechnics ,Higher Technical Education on four Bills, held…

Investigative hearing on two Motions to introduce genetically modified organisms , investigation…

Pan African 10th annual music fashion runway press conference held in Lagos

Interactive session with stakeholders on Tax Reform Bill by the House of…

Anambra Police Command vows to arrest, prosecute perpetrators of Monday bloody attack

Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine…

Seplat Energy JV Concludes Maiden Edition of PEAR’s. Quiz Competition for Secondary…

World Toilet  day: One gram of human waste can harbor millions of…

PIGL marks two decades of innovation, expertise, and dedication to Nigeria’s energy…

Energy transition: Africa has enough market for her hydrocarbon resources-Lokpobiri

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Investigative hearing on two Motions to introduce genetically modified organisms , investigation on Fed. Govt Silos , other critical assets in Nigeria, transparency bidding held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo069

From left …Deputy Spokesperson House of Representatives Philip Agbese, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development Marcus Onobun, a member of the committee Kelechi Nwobi and Chairman Joint committee on Agricultural Production and Services Bello Kaoje, during an Investigative hearing on two Motions to introduce Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) into Nigeria to assess the Potential Health and Environmental Risks Associated with GMOs and investigation on the Privatization/Concessions of the Federal Government Silos and other critical Assets in Nigeria ascertain the criteria used for selection of the private entities, transparency in the bidding process to ensure principal of fairness and equity, the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday Photo: Anayo Opara.

From left… Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development Marcus Onobun, a member of the committee Kelechi Nwobi and Chairman Joint Committee on Agricultural Production and Services Bello Kaoje, during an Investigative hearing on two Motions to introduce Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) into Nigeria to assess the Potential Health and Environmental Risks Associated with GMOs and investigation on the Privatization/Concessions of the Federal Government Silos and other critical Assets in Nigeria ascertain the criteria used for selection of the private entities, transparency in the bidding process to ensure principal of fairness and equity, the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Almond Insurance Industry awards held in Lagos on Friday

Peter Anayo

Chrisland Schools, Organized Symphony of stories, an evening of theatrical wonders

NewChampion

Matthew & Thomas Origbe, Twins Brothers Celebrated their 50th Birthday in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO