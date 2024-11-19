Interactive session with stakeholders on Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja

From left… Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during an interactive session with stakeholders on the Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.

From left, Speaker, House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas Chief Whip of the House, Hon Usman Bello Kumo and Leader of the House of Representatives , Hon. Julius Ihonvbere during an interactive session with stakeholders on the Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2