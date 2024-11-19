35.2 C
Lagos
November 19, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Interactive session with stakeholders on Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja

by Peter Anayo084

From left… Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Speaker Tajudeen  Abbas during an interactive session with stakeholders on the Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.

From left, Speaker, House of Representatives Tajudeen  Abbas Chief Whip of the House,  Hon Usman Bello Kumo and  Leader of the House of Representatives , Hon. Julius Ihonvbere during an interactive session with stakeholders on the Tax Reform Bill by the House of Representatives in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

