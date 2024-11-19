Gov AbdulRazaq flags-off justice sector reform conference in Ilorin as AGF Fagbemi outlines objectives

GBENGA OLARINOYE, ILORIN

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday flagged off the Justice Sector Reform Teams’ Conference in Ilorin, the state capital, lauding the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen public confidence in the country’s justice system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams Conference, the Governor said the conference was timely and headed for success with the commitment of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and his team.

“I have confidence that the JSRT will address all pending issues on judicial reforms from a position of knowledge and patriotism, and in a way that strengthens public confidence in the judicial system,” the Governor said.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice, the opening ceremony of the three-day conference had in attendance AGF Fagbemi SAN; Kwara State Chief Judge Justice Abiodun Adebara and judges from other states; Grand Kadi of Kwara State Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; Kwara State Attorney General Bar. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman and other cabinet members; Prof Muhammad Tabiu SAN; among other delegates to the assembly.

Fagbemi, for his part, said the gathering was an opportunity to reflect on the progress and identified challenges in the reform efforts, and to explore innovative ideas that enhance the capacity of sector players to efficiently and effectively achieve the institutional mandate of the Ministry.

“As we gather here today, we do so against the backdrop of persistent challenges that continue to hinder the effective and accessibility of our justice system,” Fagbemi said.

“(The conference) is a platform for relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to deliberate on pertinent issues and develop harmonised responses for improving the justice system, increasing accountability, and strengthening coordination among stakeholders. This conference is a follow-up to the National Summit on Justice, which was held on the 24th & 25th of April 2024.”

Fagbemi expressed pride in the strides of Kwara State, and in his being a native of the state.

“I am, indeed, proud to tell all the participants that I am from this state, and my Governor is a man of the people. Your dedication to ensuring the success of this conference reflects your commitment to progress and excellence. It is noteworthy that as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Your Excellency leads the chart of governors who are taking strategic steps to reform this critical sector,” he added.

Prof Tabiu, in his welcome address, said Nigeria is progressively being brought together to advance the fortune of the justice system under the present administration, commending Prince Fagbemi for exceptional leadership.

“Holding this conference in Ilorin is very symbolic. The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation is leading the Justice Reforms team from across different states in his own ground – Ilorin,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for us to benefit from the leadership values of (Kwara) people. From ancient to modern history, (Kwara) people have shown exceptional leadership. They have contributed numerously in all spheres of Nigeria’s governance. Both in the executive, legislature, judiciary, and, indeed, the legal profession. They raise their sons and daughters to be effective leaders.”

The conference holds for the next three days, climaxing on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

