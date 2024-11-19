FG signs contract with Infiouest Internatiinal Ltd for construction of Section 1, Calabar- Ebonyi- Benue – Kogi – Nasarawa – Apo Superhighway

In furtherance of the road infrastructure revolution master plan and in keeping with the tenets of inclusive leadership of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Works has signed a contract with Infiouest International Limited for the construction of Section I of the third Renewed Hope legacy road from a point on the Enugu/Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway (Africa Trans-Sahara route) cutting across Cross River, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa States and terminating in Apo in Abuja.

In a statement by Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji Special Adviser (Media) to the Honourable Minister of Works, the awarded project which consists of the reconstruction of the existing jointed, asphalt concrete and laterite surfaced road pavements from Ndibe beach, traversing through Eke Market, Abaomege, Onueke, Achiagu, Umuoghara/Onu Nwafor, Ukwuachi, Ishieke, Odomoke before terminating at Mbeke in Ebonyi is section 1 of the third Renewed Hope Legacy Project spanning 118.85km and it is to be constructed on Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

Speaking during the ceremony marking the contract execution held at the Federal Ministry of Works Headquarters Mabushi, Abuja, on Tuesday, the Minister of Works, Sen, Engr. Nweze David Umahi thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his inclusive leadership and for consideration of diverse perspectives in the distribution of the dividends of democracy under his administration.

He stated that the Renewed Hope Legacy Project was strategic for boosting the transportation ecosystem along the economic corridors of the South East and North Central, noting that it would stimulate trade and agricultural development along the corridor and foster inter-regional cohesion, cooperation and collaboration, and create a seamless movement of goods and services between the South East and Northern routes of the road.

He assured that the four (4) Renewed Hope Legacy Projects are not just transformational projects, but are critical investments that would turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the country, stimulate economic diversification and enhance a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

He thanked Mr. President for carrying on the execution of the inherited road projects across the 6 geo-political zones, including the South East. He said, “Mr. President has engaged in four critical investments, which we call Renewed Hope Legacy Projects. Lagos – Calabar 750 kilometers sections 1 and 2, construction already going on, going on very well. Despite all the envy and jealousy by people that even took us to court. But that project is a must. We’re supporting Mr. President to have that project accomplished. I’ve always said it’s not just a project. it is an investment. Very soon, we are starting 3A and 3B, which is in Cross River and Akwa Ibom. And then we’ll also start that of Ondo State. And so, we will accomplish all that. Of course, Mr. President is starting to accomplish all that.”

He further stated, “There is Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, 1,068 kilometers. Two sections are already ongoing. The very lengthy one; the biggest any State got in these four legacy projects, is the Kebbi section, 258 kilometers. It’s ongoing. We’ve flagged off, and we have paid the first mobilization fee. The work is ongoing there, and of course, Sokoto, 120 kilometers. Work is also ongoing. We thank the President very much.”

He also spoke of the third and fourth Legacy Projects of Mr. President.

“This is the third legacy project, and this one is passing through South East extending to Cross River, and then comes to Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Abuja. We also have a project we inherited from the past administration, which is Makurdi to 9th Mile. And this one is crisscrossing it. And so this is very good for the country and this is what Mr. President is doing in every part of the country. “The fourth legacy project is the 439 km Akwanga-Jos- Bauchi, Gombe road. This project was awarded before now to CGC under the funding of China Exim Bank, but nothing could happen. So the President directed that the projects be redesigned using reinforced concrete, which we are concluding now. And so our aim in 2025 is that part of the counterpart funding of the Federal Government should be used to kick start this project just like every other project on the EPC plus F. So this is what you are doing. The President has not stopped any of the inherited projects.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adam Korfamata, PhD expressed his pleasure on the approval of the President of Nigeria for the award of Section I of the project noting that it was proof of Mr. President’s commitment to the democratic ideals and inclusive governance.

He said, “Today, this signing of the agreement will seal everything. I would like to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President on behalf of Nigerians for this great feat that he has achieved. I’m sure with this signing, Nigeria will be better for it, and Nigerians will be happy. With this, to the glory of the Almighty, and with the permission of the Honorable Minister, I would like to sign this agreement on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Thank you.”

In his speech, after signing the contract, the Managing Director/CEO of the company handling the project, Mr. Joseph Abou Jaounde promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

He said, “Honourable Minister, first of all, I want to say thank you for the trust. I know this trust in Infiouest is a load on our shoulders. We have to carry on with this goal, and we have to prove that we trust in the right place.”

