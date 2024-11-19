Encomiums pour in as Senate holds valedictory session for late Senator Ubah

The Senate on Tuesday, November 19, dedicated its plenary session to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the National Assembly.

Senator Ubah died on July 26, 2024.

The casket bearing the remains of the senator lay in state at the foyer of the White House wing, directly in front of the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

Ubah’s seat in the chamber was adorned with flowers and draped in a cloth painted in the colours of the Nigerian flag.

In a show of respect, Senate President Godswill Akpabio donned traditional Isi-Enyi attire, paired with a matching red cap and dark sunglasses.

Similarly, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele wore Isi-Agu attire.

The session was open to non-senators, allowing dignitaries and other guests to pay their respects.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige, and former Anambra Central Senator Uche Ekwunife were among those in attendance.

The wife and children of the late politician as well as wives of presiding and principal Senate officers were also present, including Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, wife of the Senate President; Hajiya Jibrin Barau, wife of the Deputy Senate President; and Oluyemisi Bamidele, wife of the Senate Leader.

The atmosphere was sombre as the Senate paid its final tributes to Senator Ubah, whose contributions to the legislative body were celebrated during the session.

Leading the tributes, Senator Akpabio described Senator Ubah as an “erudite parliamentarian” who left indellible marks as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Senator Akpabio, “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was an accomplished businessman and politician within the short span of life that he lived, he made impacts on the lives of people who came across him,” adding that his death had robbed Nigeria of the champion of the alleviation of the burden of others.

“Ifeanyi Ubah was a quintessential public servant, champion of economic empowerment and a committed advocate for his community particularly the Nnewi community and Ndigbo as a whole,” Akpabio said.

Most Senators spoke in the same vein and praised the late Senator as a great philanthropist and great leader.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2