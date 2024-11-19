Army deactivate 46 illegal refining sites, arrest 5 oil thieves in N’ Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The military said it’s troops at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army have, in conjunction with other security agencies, scaled up their operations against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta Region, deactivating 46 illegal refining sites.

The Army, in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma on Sunday, said the latest achievements, recorded between November 11 and 17, 2024, include the recovery of ammunition, deactivation of 46 illegal refining sites, and confiscation of over 95,000 litres of stolen products.

According to Danjuma, the troops in Rivers State, encountered armed vandals along the Oando pipeline in Ebocha, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, and after a firefight, the criminals fled, abandoning an AK-47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

He said large wooden boats conveying over 28,320 litres of stolen crude were intercepted around Obiafu-Ndoni, leading to the arrest of seven suspected oil thieves.

Danjuma added that several successful operations also were conducted around Buguma in Asari Toru Local Government Area, where over 9,500 litres of stolen products were recovered, while 10,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were confiscated around Tuma and Krakrama in Degema Local Government Area in Rivers State.

In Bayelsa State, Danjuma explained that troops deactivated two illegal refining sites, recovered over 6,000 litres of stolen products, and seized two boats at Tunu and Clough Creeks in Ekeremor Local Government Area.

The statement reads in part, “Similar operations were conducted in Nembe and Ogbia Local Government Areas, resulting in the destruction of several illegal refining sites and the recovery of over 3,000 litres of stolen products.”

Continuing, Danjuma said, “In Delta State, troops intercepted a Sienna bus loaded with 28 cellophane bags of stolen AGO/Condensates at Oyede community in Isoko South Local Government Area, while in Akwa Ibom State, several vehicles were intercepted along Ikot Akan community in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, resulting in the recovery of over 2,160 litres of stolen AGO and the arrest of five suspects.”

He said the arrested suspects and products confiscated during the operations have been handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution.

In his reaction, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, commended the troops, reassuring that the Division will continue to conduct operations to safeguard critical national infrastructures in the region, clearing the area of economic saboteurs and ensuring an increase in oil output.