Anambra Police Command vows to arrest, prosecute perpetrators of Monday bloody attack

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has vowed to apprehend the perpetrators of the deadly attack in the Ukpo and Abatete communities, both in Anambra State and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The two communities in Dunukofia and Idemili North Council areas of the state were in the early hours of Monday by gunmen killing four members of the Anambra Vigilante Service,(AVS) and burnt their vehicle.

The Command in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that four members of the vigilante operatives were killed during the attack, while two other persons were also seriously injured.

While confirming that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured persons receiving treatment in the hospital; Ikenga said, “The State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam condoles with the families, relatives and the communities of the victims. while also assuring that the Command shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served.

The statement further reads in part: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam states today 18/11/2024 that the Command shall fish out the criminals who murdered four vigilante operatives and left two others seriously injured in the State.

“The Armed men on Monday, 18/11/2024, unprovoked by 8:45 am operating in an unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete, murdered three members of the Vigilantes and injured another unsuspecting member of the public. Also at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia L.G.A., while escaping a hot chase by the Police Responding Team, shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another and set two vehicles ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered, and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The CP condoles with the family, friends and communities of the deceased, and states that the Police shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served. Further development shall be communicated, please.”

“It would be recalled that unidentified gunmen suspected to be sit-at-home enforcers, on Monday morning, stormed the Ekeagu Market in Abatete and Ukpo Junction/Roundabout, and opened fire on unsuspecting citizens going about their normal businesses, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group. The gunmen also set ablaze some patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilante operatives, while some persons were also killed and seriously injured.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2