Truck crushes revenue collector to death along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A containerized truck (FST 887 XD) was involved in a fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near New Garage inbound Lagos leading to the immediate death of a revenue collector.

According to a statement by the Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the tragic incident occurred when the collector was attempting to collect dues from the truck driver.

The victim was fatally struck on Sunday while crossing the expressway, succumbing instantly to the severe impact.

The truck driver, overwhelmed by the severity of the accident, fled the scene in a bid to evade arrest.

The heartbroken wife of the victim who rushed to the scene of the accident could be seen in a state of agony.

Personnel from LASTMA swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive action to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The remains of the deceased were handed over to security Officers from the Adigboluje Police Division, who are coordinating with the family to facilitate the necessary formalities.

LASTMA Officers promptly removed the obstructing containerized vehicle, which had caused significant traffic congestion, and handed it over to the police for further comprehensive investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, expressing profound regret over the tragic incident.

Mr. Bakare-Oki however called for immediate action from transport union leaders, urging them to educate their members on the imperative of adopting safer methods when collecting dues, especially in high-risk areas like expressways.

“This harrowing incident starkly highlights the critical need for enhanced safety measures in revenue collection processes, particularly on busy thoroughfares,” stated Mr. Bakare-Oki.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this grievous time.”

LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of road users and alleviating traffic disruptions across Lagos.

The agency assured the public of its continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and to implement strategies aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.