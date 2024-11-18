29.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Shettima, Sanwo-Olu to grace Zenith Bank’s Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0101

Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu are expected to deliver goodwill messages at the Fourth Edition of the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 4.0:  Embedded Finance,   Cybersecurity   &   Growth   Imperatives   –   The   Impact of   AI”.

It will hold on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The fair will showcase   leading technological innovations   that   cut across   Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Financial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Communication Technologies, among others.

The event will also feature a Start-up Pitch Competition – Zecathon – to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

Among the rich lineup of activities, the event will feature opening remarks by Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and a welcome address by Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director, GMD, of Zenith Bank Plc.

There will also be a goodwill message to be delivered by the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The keynote address, “Banking Transformation in a Digital World “, will be delivered by Robin Speculand, a renowned Strategy & Digital Implementation Specialist. Other prominent IT practitioners who represent top global brands will make presentations.

These include; Danillo McGarry, Global Expert in Digital Transformation & AI; Jania Okwechime, Partner, Africa, AI  & Data,  Deloitte and Rupert Nicolay, Director, Microsoft Worldwide  Financial Services, amongst others.

The panel discussion which has Wole Odeyele, Client Technology Lead for Microsoft Inc. as its host,  will feature six discussants including  Ada Jabaru,  Founder  &  Director,  Nistad Limited;   Funke   Opeke,   Founder   &   Chief   Executive   Officer,   MainOne;   Guy   Futi,   Chief Executive Officer,  Orda;   Dr  Auwal Adam  Sa’ad,   Founder,  ZamzamPay; Kashifu  Inuwa Abdullahi,   Director   General,   National   Information   Technology   Development   Agency (NITDA),   and   Engr.   Bisoye   Coker-Odusote,   Director   General/Chief   Executive   Officer, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The masterclass will be divided into seven (7) different classes, and facilitated by key industry players that cut across renowned tech giants such as Microsoft, Oracle, CyberSoc, IBM, Google, Huawei & Amazon Web Services.

To register and participate, visit www.zenithbank.com/techfair. The fair will be live on Zoom and streamed on the bank’s social media pages.

 

 

