Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes of late Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah ,died at 53 held in Lagos

L-r… Family of Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Ifeanyi junior Ubah, Mrs. Uchenna Ubah (widow); daughter, Chidara; Dumebi; Chidi and their last born, during the Service of Songs for their late husband/father held at Catholic church of the Assumption Falamo ikoyi Lagos on 15/11/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Widow of late Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Mrs. Uchenna Ubah, her Children and other guests pose with the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun (middle) after the Funeral Service.

L-r …Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Sylvester Okonkwo; Chairman of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha; CEO of Tino Electronics Ltd, Chief Timothy Ofoezie; President/CEO of Coscharis Group. Dr Cosmas Maduka; Chairman, Obi Azodo Foundation, Chief Obi Azodo; Chairman Chicason Group of companies. Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor and a guest .

L-r Group Managing Director / Editor-in-chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District. Sen. Wasiu Sanni Eshilokun; and Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r …Hon Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; Lady Uche Obi; Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Okonkwo; Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; behind is Mrs Alice Allen; Princess Uzo Innocent Okoye and others.

L-r …Chairman, CEO, and founder of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, consoling the widow of late Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Mrs. Uchenna.

L-r … Chairman, Obi Azodo Foundation, Chief Obi Azodo; Mr. David Anazodo; Chairman of Chisco Group, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu his wife Mrs Ngozi.

L-r …Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma, Chairman of Chisco Group, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu his wife Mrs. Ngozi.

Widow of late Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Mrs. Uchenna her children pose with guests after the Mass.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa with Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick during the Night of Tributes at Harbor Point Victoria Island.

Parish priest, Catholic Church of The Assumption Falomo Ikoyi, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Ike; consoling widow of late Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Mrs. Uchenna and her children, at the Night of Tributes.

L-r… Senator Representing Lagos Central Senatorial District. Sen. Wasiu Sanni Eshilokun; senator representing Lagos West senatorial district, Sen. Idiat Oluranti Adebule; Chairman of Chisco Group, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu and others.

L-r …Bode Olanipekun, SAN; Former Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside; ; Mrs, Franca Onuoha, her husband Chairman of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha and Ifeanyi Nwosu ( Akuoma Ajali).

Hon Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; her Mother Chief (Mrs) Ugochukwu and Lady Uche Obi.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of Ekulo Group of Companies Chief Dr Emma bishop Okonkwo, his wife Chief (Mrs) Ngozi.

L-r… CEO of Rheel Services Limited, High Chief, Prof. Chigozie Nwolisa with president emeritus of Diamond Club of Nigeria, Chief Jude Onyebuchi.

L-r …Mr. Obiora his wife President. Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation. Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo); Mrs. Adaeze Anosike and others.

L-r… High Chief Princess Rosemary Nkem Igweh; MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Chairman, CEO Caades Group Dr Chima Anyaso.

L-r… Precious Chigozie Okoli; Barrister Tina Okeke Chief (Mrs) Nnenna Eluwa and Chief Dr.(Mrs ) kate Ugoka; during the Night of Tributes in Honour of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was Nigerian politician and businessman who served as the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district from 2019 until his death on 27 July 2024 the event was held at Harbor Point Victoria Island on14/11/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

