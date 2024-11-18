Policeman shot dead as gunmen attack lawmaker’s convoy in Abia

31.2 C
by Peter Anayo0141

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

 

A policeman assigned to a member, House of Representative for Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency Rt.Hon.Ginger Onwusibe, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

 

The incident was said to have occurred around 9 PM in the Ubakala area of Umuahia South LGA, Abia State.

 

Sources within the police explained that gunmen, clad in black and donning police-style armor jackets, ambushed the convoy of the House of Representatives members using a Toyota Corolla.

 

It was reported that at the time of the attack, the lawmaker was not in the vehicle, but two police officers and a driver were present in the vehicle during the attack.

 

“The assailants opened fire on the escorts after identifying themselves as police officers. In the chaos, one officer was killed and another was injured. The gunmen then fled the scene, prompting a return of gunfire from the police station in Ubakala”

 

Attempts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command was unsuccessful. However, police sources indicated that officers are actively pursuing the suspects, who are suspected to be kidnappers.

 

