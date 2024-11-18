Ogun LG poll: NNPP Chieftain describes election as a sham, calls for judicial review

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described the November 16, 2024 local government election in Ogun State as a sham, calling for a judicial review of the exercise.

He said the election conducted by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OGSIEC) was marred by allegations of malpractices, delays in release of election materials to polling units and voter disenfranchisement.

He accused OGSIEC of failing in its constitutional duty to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

He said the commission’s incompetence and act of bias resulted in the disenfranchisement of countless voters and undermined democracy.

Ambassador Ajadi, an advocate for political stability and good governance, in a statement on Sunday said any result of the election as announced by the OGSIEC did not reflect the will of the people.

Ajadi accused OGSIEC of bias and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in manipulating the results.

According to him, “Any numbers declared in the Ogun State Local Government Poll were fabricated. Votes were not counted at many polling units, and the exercise was riddled with irregularities. If OGSIEC announces any results, it is a fraudulent act that must be challenged in court.”

Ajadi recounted his personal experience at polling unit 027 in Adebimpe, where he said he waited until 4:15 pm without the arrival of OGSIEC officials.

He said his wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Ajadi, was unable to vote at polling unit 090 at Mr. Biggs in Ibafo due to the absence of electoral officers.

“The lack of organization was glaring. How can we talk about credible elections when basic logistics were ignored? This is an affront on democracy and a betrayal of the people’s trust”, he said.

Ambassador Ajadi revealed that NNPP agents stationed across the state reported widespread delays of election and harassment of voters.

“In Ofada Ward, OGSIEC officials arrived at polling unit 07 at 1:45 PM, and in the polling unit 08 NNPP agents were intimidated by individuals allegedly linked to the APC, reportedly with the support of law enforcement officers.

“In Orimerunmu, OGSIEC officials eventually showed up at polling units 012 and 013, but voters remained stranded due to missing materials. Meanwhile in polling units 035 in Ibafo and 019 at Asese Primary School, voters were completely left unattended to throughout the day.

“Our agents reported that at most locations, OGSIEC officials showed up as late as 2 pm with only 50 ballot papers for Councillors and 50 for Chairmen. Where are the missing ballot papers? This suggests rigging was already in motion before the process began”, Ajadi said.

Ajadi further alleged that armed thugs, allegedly working for the APC, disrupted voting in several polling units by chasing away NNPP members. “No results should be declared from polling units where elections did not take place”, he insisted.

“Our party agents monitored the process diligently and the evidence is clear—this exercise was a ruse “, he said.

Ajadi called on the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and warned against the announcement of any manipulated results.

“The good citizens of Ogun State deserve transparency and accountability. Announcing fraudulent results would amount to robbing the people in broad daylight,” he said.

