Nestlé Nigeria unveils prestigious judging panel for 2024 media Awards

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria has unveiled the panel of judges for the 2024 Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards, an event that recognizes and celebrates journalistic excellence across Nigeria.

Now in its fourth year, Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards recognizes and rewards media professionals who skillfully highlight critical issues around nutrition security, environmental sustainability and socio-economic development.

The judges including Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, Programs Lead, Lagos Chapter, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, renowned for her work in nutrition and public health; Rosemary Otalor, Account Director, APO Group, with extensive experience in media relations and communications; Dr. Sunday John, Senior Lecturer, School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, an expert in media studies and journalism.

Others are Oreva Atanya, Director, LBS Sustainability Center, Pan-Atlantic University, known for her contributions to sustainability and corporate social responsibility; and Victoria Uwadoka, award winning leader in corporate communications and public affairs, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, at Nestlé Nigeria.

Victoria Uwadoka, said, “We are happy to have such a distinguished panel of judges for this year’s Nestlé Media Awards. We count on their expertise in media studies, journalism, nutrition and sustainability to bring a fresh perspective to this year’s awards.

“In line with our purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come, Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards is part of our strategic commitment to empower the media to carry out their role of providing fact-based reporting to improve our nutrition and behavioral choices.

“The entries received this year will be assessed based on their alignment with key thematic areas including Nutrition and Affordable Food Solutions, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment and Development, Women Empowerment, Community Development, Finance and Agriculture.

Entries will also be judged for accuracy, originality, impact, balance, depth and adherence to ethical standards,” she said.

The call for entries, which closed on November 8, saw an overwhelming response with 285 submissions from talented journalists nationwide.

Winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in December, where the most compelling and impactful stories will be celebrated.