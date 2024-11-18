MURIC appreciates Edo Gov-Elect for appointing two Muslims as COS, SSG

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed appreciation for the appointment of two Muslims as Chief of Staff (COS) and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) by the newly-elected Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This was stated in a statement issued on Monday, November 18, 2024 by the Founder and Executive Director of the Islamic human rights organization, MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads: “The appointment of Mallam Gani Audu as Chief of Staff (COS) and Barr Umar Musa Ikhilor as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) by the newly-elected Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been announced by the state government.

“MURIC celebrates Senator Monday Okpebholo as the most dynamic, most revolutionary and most visionary of our time. In addition, we congratulate him on his well-deserved victory in the Edo State gubernatorial election of October 2024.

“These appointments will go down in the history of Edo State in particular and the whole of Southern Nigeria as the most liberal, most inclusive and most democratic. Not even any of the South Western states where Muslims are in the majority have been this good.

“It will be recalled that Muslims in Edo State had earlier called for fair representation in the political affairs of Edo State. By these two appointments, the Governor-elect has demonstrated his readiness to listen to the yearnings of key stakeholders.

“Not only that, he has also manifested the height of tolerance of other faiths. Unlike Muslim-haters and winner-takes-all elements who are unwilling to sit at table with Muslims in their states, Monday Okpebholo has shown that he is ready to rub minds with Muslims in his state and to share the dividends of democracy with them.

“It is important to note that chroniclers are already on the pages of history regarding how Muslims have been treated in Edo State by the Governor-elect. Today was born from the wombs of yesterday while tomorrow is in the making. We will not forget those who treated us like fellow homo sapiens. We will like Okpebholo to be counted when prospective Christian presidential candidates are marching on Abuja.

“Well, like Oliver Twist, it is natural that we ask for more and it is not a bad idea particularly since we have shown appreciation, unlike the nine ungrateful lepers. (Luke 17:11-19).

“We remind the Governor-elect of the need to still give Muslims a fairly-good representation in his coming appointment of commissioners, board chairmen and members as well as heads of government agencies.

“We appeal to all citizens in the state to cooperate with Okpebholo as he takes the state to the next level. A leader who toes the path of justice, equity and fairness deserves the support of all.

“We call upon Nigerians to understand where MURIC is coming from. We appreciate those who show understanding towards Muslims and respect their feelings. We are not irrational. Neither are we unnecessarily confrontational.

“We will shout your name to the hills, the valleys, the mountains and high heaven when you oppress us. But we will sing your praise till the angels register your name in the record of the righteous when you deal fairly with Muslims.”

#UpOkpebholo

#UpEdoState

For a better society