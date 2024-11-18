Investment in MSMEs, sustainable legacy for Nigeria’s economy -Jimmy-Eboma

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Founder of Small-Scale Enterprise Lab, Desola Jimmy-Eboma has said that investing in Small and Medium Scales Enterprises (MSMEs) is a sustainable legacy for Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking in Lagos at the launch of the MBA Business Shower titled, ‘From Vision to Venture: Unleashing Entrepreneurial Potential, Jimmy-Eboma, said, Small-scale manufacturers will uplift Nigeria’s creative arts, cuisine and dynamic fashion industry into the global stage.

Nigeria’s rich agricultural landscape presents another avenue for the nation’s innovation and growth, and today’s showcase is a testament to that potential to drive real, meaningful change.

Her words “Today, we are planting the seeds of our shared future by supporting small businesses and MSMEs, investing in a sustainable legacy for Nigeria’s economy.

“Here, we are building success not just through profits but through the positive impact, we can have on our communities.

“We can transform local materials into products cherished both locally and globally, reduce our dependence on imports, and build a sustainable, production-based economy from the ground up.

“Our rich agricultural landscape presents yet another avenue for innovation and growth. By elevating our arts, crafts, and culinary traditions to international markets, we are not only sharing our culture but also building a sustainable, production-based economy from the ground up.

“As we look toward to the future, let us be inspired by the words of Warren Buffett: “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago,” she said.

On her part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment (MCCTI), Mrs. Hawa Adeeyo, Representing the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu said, “today’s MSMEs can become huge corporations, playing a pivotal role in this narrative, driving not only economic expansion but also innovation, employment, and community development.

“We celebrate not just the launch of a programme but the beginning of numerous entrepreneurial journeys.

“We assure you of our unwavering support in initiatives such as these and we are fully committed to policies that simplify business processes, improve access to financing, and create an enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive.

“Through platforms like the SSE Lab, we are creating pathways for collaboration and growth, setting a foundation for sustainable ventures that will drive our economy forward,” she added.