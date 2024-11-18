DONNA CHIOMA UMESI: Symbol of commitment and excellence in service

CHINWE ODITA (07031974610)

Professor Donna Chioma Umesi does not look like an egghead, I mean she looks nothing like those stern-looking, tall, frightening figures often wearing sartorial robes who are called Professors in our University days. Rather this dark beauty who one can easily be forgiven for thinking a mere primary school teacher is actually a professor and a very brilliant and noteworthy one at that. Umesi who is a restorative dentist, is of average height but hearing her speak at her inaugural lecture, one cannot but describe her as remarkable, feisty, a goal-getter, a patriotic and kind Nigerian. Her intelligence, humility, foresight and humanity shone through, throughout her lecture and that keen interest in helping better the society she has found herself in clearly sets her apart from other academics.

She explains that she is a restorative dentist with a flair for public health who likes putting beautiful smiles on people’s faces. Born in September of 1966 into the Umesi family of Umulu,Ubakala, Umuahia South, Abia State, she is the second female in a family of five. Her parents; Elder Mark Umesi and Mrs Mercy Umesi were humble educated, Christian folks who taught their children the values of honesty, integrity and uprightness. These simple but very important values have guided Prof, Donna ChiomaUmesi throughout her journey in life.

Her journey to becoming a dentist was not straightforward. In Secondary School, she explored various career paths, including Quantity Surveying, Engineering, Medicine and Pharmacy. However divine guidance led her to Dentistry when she gained admission to the University of Lagos in 1984. She graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) in 1990, got a Masters degree in Public Health (MPH) in 1995 and another Masters degree in Public Administration(MPA) in 2005. She is currently the Vice Chairman of College of Medicine, University of Lagos Alumni Association (2016 till date).

Donna joined the services of the University of Lagos as a Lecturer 1 at the department of Restorative Dentistry in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2020.

Specializing in Restorative/Conservative Dentistry with special interests in Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Materials, She is the kind of academic parent who would love to educate their children because she believes in impacting student lives and encouraging them to impact their world as she has. This is refreshingly different from some academics these days who are more interested in selling handouts to students than in actually educating them to make a difference in the world. Her current research works revolve around Conservation and Endodontics( the treatment of diseases of pulp tissue inside the tooth, including pulp chamber, root canal, and contiguous structures. Root canal treatment and bleaching of non-vital teeth are procedures most frequently rendered by endodontists), Adhesives and Aesthetic Dentistry as well as Dental materials.

Prof Donna Chioma Umesi has done well in her career at a relatively young age. She is an innovative and inventive scientist who has impacted her environment, country and indeed the medical world. She, with a team of other researchers, developed a novel hydrolytic sol gel method to produce glass ionomer cement, a mercury-free restorative material, using locally sourced materials. She disclosed this during the 30th inaugural lecture of the 2023/2024 academic session held recently at the J.F Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos. The lecture was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, CON, FAS and was well attended by family, friends, mentees, staff, students and well-wishers of the inaugural lecturer-Prof Donna Chioma Umesi.

According to Umesi, the hydrolic sol-gel was developed while on a quest for a non-mercury replacement for dental amalgam. Dental Amalgam is a restorative material that was hitherto used to restore about 70% of decayed or carious teeth. This material which contains 50% mercury is being phased down in line with the Minamata Convention on Mercury which is an international treaty adopted in 2013 to protect human health and the environment from mercury emissions and releases. She also explained that the search for alternatives to amalgam helped her to formulate a new curriculum for junior operative techniques course for the Department of Restorative Dentistry in the SPICCES curriculum currently being used at UNILAG and which has been pushed to the new CCMAS Curriculum.

In her career path as a restorative dentist, Prof Umesi has carried out several oral health surveys using the world health organization pathfinder methodology. In her lecture, she noted the prevalence of oral diseases and conditions such as dental caries(tooth decay), gingival and periodontal diseases, malocclusions, enamel disorders, extrinsic stains, intrinsic stains due to fluorosis ( caused by excessive fluoride consumption in childhood), hypoplasia, tetracycline stains and all manner of tooth discolourations. She explained that she had noticed the high prevalence of tooth discolouration during her oral surveys which piqued her interest in restoring the smiles of people having discoloured teeth and this took her along the pathways of cosmetic/aesthetic dentistry.

A thorough-bred alumna of the University of Lagos, Donna realized in her research work that one of the causes of fluorosis, (the excessive consumption of fluoride) was by children who swallow maximum-dose fluoride family toothpaste during tooth brushing. She got toothpaste manufacturing companies in Nigeria to embark on manufacture of low-dose fluoride paediatric toothpastes to curb dental fluorosis, through her writings and publications in health journals etc. when she noticed that the paediatric low-dose fluoride tooth pastes were being sold at prices that most average homes could not afford, she took up a crusade with the manufacturing companies arguing that less, ought not to cost more and they eventually heeded and reduced the toothpastes to affordable prices. This sets her apart as an Academician with humane goals.

During her oral surveys, she noticed that malocclusions were prevalent in Nigeria. (The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Malocclusion as handicapping dentofacial anomalies that affect a person’s aesthetics, masticatory function, or speech). She also noted that these malocclusions are corrected by orthodontists but patients are often referred to restorative dentists for tooth replacement in order to close up residual spaces left, due to missing teeth. According to her, some patients can only afford dentures but such tooth replacement options are mutually exclusive with the orthodontic retainers which the patients need to wear for up to 18 hours daily in order to maintain their orthodontic treatment outcome.

Consequently Prof Umesi designed a specialized type of retainer which combines the features of a Hawley retainer and a partial denture, so that the patients need wear only one appliance to maintain their orthodontic treatment outcome as well as replace any missing teeth. This modified Hawley Appliance is now being prescribed for orthodontic patients across Nigeria.

She has travelled to many parts of the world including Madrid, Spain where she attended The FDI World Dental Congress in 2017, and Cape Town, South Africa where she had training in Bio-Medical Engineering and Design Thinking. She has also been involved in several Oral outreaches and medical missions in the company of colleagues to help indigent patients and the under-served in society.