31.2 C
Lagos
November 18, 2024
Trending now

Policeman shot dead as gunmen attack lawmaker’s convoy in Abia

National Security: Shehu Sani, Lamido butt horns on Ribadu

Truck crushes revenue collector to death along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Chairman House committee on oversight function inspecting roads, Housing Project in Uyo

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes of late Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah…

2025 UTME: JAMB begins accreditation of CBT centers nationwide

Ex Falcons player, Madu seeks justice, after being handcuffed, manhandled by security…

Anambra 2025 : I ‘ll unite tradition with modern governance approaches if…

FG commends Niger State Governor Umar Bago for intervention in Fed. roads…

Army deactivate 46 illegal refining sites, arrest 5 oil thieves in N’…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chairman House committee on oversight function inspecting roads, Housing Project in Uyo

by Peter Anayo0159

Chairman House Committee on Urban Development Planning, Hon Awaji Inombek Abiante 3rd left led other members of the Committee on oversight Function inspecting Roads and Housing Project in Uyo Akwa Ibom State.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

NewChampion

NSE President boosts engineers’ Morale at 32nd COREN Assembly

Peter Anayo

Chrisland Schools, Organized Symphony of stories, an evening of theatrical wonders

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO