Bulou-Orua Amananaowei election: Bayelsa government intervenes, forms new electoral committee

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the dissolution of two parallel electoral committees set up by opposing factions for the conduct of the Amananaowei election in Bulou-Orua community, located in Sagbama Local Government Area.

In place of the dissolved committees, the government has constituted a five-member Electoral Committee, which will be overseen by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The new committee is tasked with conducting the election within the next three weeks.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the announcement during a meeting with factional leaders and other stakeholders from Bulou-Orua community at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, over the weekend.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, Senator Ewhrudjakpo directed the dissolved committees to hand over all relevant documents related to the election to the new committee. Additionally, he instructed the government-appointed committee to extend the deadline for the sale of nomination forms by one week to allow more prospective candidates for the Amananaowei position to participate in the election.

The Deputy Governor expressed concern that Bulou-Orua, which should be a model for other communities in the area, was divided. He urged the people to set aside their differences and work together for the common good of the community.

The newly constituted electoral committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Justice, and Community Development, as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Perekeme Bertola, and the Special Adviser on Community Development.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Hon. Godbless Oyinke, the Member representing Sagbama Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly; Dr. Peter Akpe, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor; Hon. Godspwer Keku, Commissioner for Culture; Chief Thompson Amule, Local Government Commissioner; and Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information.

Other attendees included Mr. Luka Obiri, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa; Hon. Imomotimi Fanama, General Manager of Bayelsa Transport Company; Chief Ariye Zidafamor, Acting Amananaowei of Bulou-Orua; and Chief S.F. Nanakumo, the Amaokosiowei (oldest man) of the community.