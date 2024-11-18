Bloody Monday in Anambra community as gunmen attack, kill members of Anambra Vigilante

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Tragedy struck Monday morning as gunmen allegedly wearing army camouflage unleashed a bloody attack on community vigilantes on patrol in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, and Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen, suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home arrived Abatete at about 8:30 am and opened fire on some residents, before proceeding to the Ukpo Roundabout, where they also opened fire on many people, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Operatives operating in the area.

They subsequently set some cars belonging to the vigilante operatives on fire, leaving at least one of the vigilante men dead among other atrocities they committed before fleeing the scenes.

Some videos currently trending on social media, showed the corpse of one of the vigilante operatives lying in the pool of his blood at the Ukpo Roundabout.

Another video showed the President General of Abatete Community Chief Ezebinobi Chimame Ezigbo, as he was being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after he was dangerously hit by a bullet during the attack.

Another member of the vigilante operative, identified as Ononenyi, was also hit by a bullet and was also rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the total number of the persons affected by the attack is yet to be ascertained, a source said no fewer than three persons were killed.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga for his reaction failed as his mobile line was out of reach.