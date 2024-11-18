Abia Police command confirm attack on police officers In Umuahia, assures that perpetrators will be brought to justice

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Commissioner of Police Abia State has confirmed the attack on police officers in Umuahia, Abia State, said the command will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said two officers from the Special Protection Unit Base 4, Makurdi Inspector Dunna Jatau and Inspector Bala Mohammed assigned to Honorable Ginger Onwusibe, a Member of the House of Representatives representing the Isialangwa North /South constituency, were ambushed by armed assailants while on official duty in Umuahia, added that while Inspector Bala Mohammed died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Inspector Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack.

” On 17/11/2024, at about 20:30 hrs, two police officers, from the Special Protection Unit Base 4 Makurdi, Inspector Dunna Jatau and Inspector Bala Mohammed assigned to Honorable Ginger Onwusibe, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Isialangwa Ngwa North /South constituency, were ambushed by armed assailants while on official duty in Umuahia.

” The officers were in a police Toyota Hilux vehicle after accompanying and dropping off the Honorable in Umuahia. On their way, near Umuahia South Local Government Area Secretariat in Ubakala, their vehicle was intercepted by armed men dressed in black attire, operating in a Toyota Corolla with tinted windows.

” The assailants blocked the path of the police vehicle and opened fire. Tragically, insp. Bala Mohammed sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Insp. Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack.

” The area was immediately combed by officers of the command as a comprehensive search operation was launched to locate the attackers.

” Tactical teams have been deployed to track down the fleeing suspects, an investigation into the incident is ongoing”

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command has urged the public to remain calm, stay security conscious, go about their activities and report any suspicious persons or vehicles to the nearest police station, while assuring that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.